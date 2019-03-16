Intertek : & Dubai Quality Group Underline Importance of Anti-Bribery Management Systems

March 17, 2019

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, and Dubai Quality Group, a non-profit organization set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development, underscored the importance of adopting proactive anti-bribery management systems at a seminar on ISO 370001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS) held in Dubai. This is the first time that the Dubai Quality Group has hosted an event on anti-bribery management systems.

Intertek's Global Technical Manager and Centre of Excellence Leader, Dr. Nikolay Yordanov, shared his insights on anti-bribery management systems and due diligence for the first time in the Gulf region. The seminar introduced the significance of having anti-bribery procedures in any organisation and provided an executive overview of the ISO 37001:2016 standard and its requirements to the delegates, who represented leadership and management teams across industries and government departments in procurement, contract, and risk management.

Samir Ahmed, General Manager for Intertek Business Assurance in the Gulf, said: 'In today's complex working environment, a considerable threat to business ethics and governance is bribery and corruption. No matter the size, sector, or activity, bribery risk may affect any organisation, anywhere, at any time. The ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems prepares organisations to address bribery risk and demonstrate the organisation's ethics to consumers through meeting international standards related to responsible and vigilant business practices.'

Dr. Nikolay Yordanov at Intertek, said: 'Globally, Intertek is accredited by UKAS for full scope of all the technical areas of ISO 37001 ABMS. Intertek's unique and proactive Total Quality Assurance risk management approach helps add value to organisations and develop a culture of integrity, transparency, openness and compliance. In the long run, the standard contributes to optimising the clients' business processes and operations.'

Mr. Salman Viralipurath, Deputy Managing Director, from Dubai Quality Group, said: 'We are delighted to share best practices for anti-bribery management systems from Intertek with our member organisations. Having a proactive approach is key to hinder corruption, and the session showed that many organisations are vigilant and are seeking to establish anti-bribery procedures. Dubai Quality Group is pioneering and facilitating business excellence and corporate governance. The seminar has performed a valuable function for companies that want to excel and follow the highest international standards in this field.'

About Dubai Quality group:

Dubai Quality Group is non-profit organization set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellences practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and Business Excellence related trainings, events and programs throughout the year with the objective of improving and promoting Quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organizations, to provide their employees with an effective platform for networking and knowledge sharing. Dubai Quality Group offers 3 categories of membership to companies; Investor Partner, Corporate Membership & Affiliate Membership.

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

