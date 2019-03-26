Log in
Intertek : EWA Canada Accredited by the Payment Card Industry to Conduct SPoC Testing

0
03/26/2019 | 09:05am EDT

March 26, 2019

Ottawa - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces that Intertek-EWA Canada has been accredited by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council to conduct testing for Software-Based PIN Entry on Commercial-off-the-Shelf (SPoC) technology. With this accreditation, Intertek-EWA Canada becomes the first lab in North America, and third lab globally, approved by PCI to test to their SPoC standard.

SPoC solutions enable contact and contactless payment transactions using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices, such as smart phones and tablets. The devices can be used in combination with a Secure Card Reader for PIN (SCRP) to provide secure PIN-based transactions. PCI's solution-based standard allows manufacturers and developers to create versatile payment solutions with COTS devices. Intertek-EWA Canada is now authorized by PCI to validate that solutions based on hardware security modules (HSM), SCRP, or companion payment applications on smartphones or tablets conform to PCI's SPoC standard and its requirements. This expands on the lab's existing scope of PCI services, which includes PCI Pin Transaction Security (PTS) Point of Interaction (POI) and PCI PTS HSM.

Ron Starman, Vice President of Cyber Security at Intertek-EWA Canada, said: 'Innovation has always been a focus for Intertek-EWA Canada, as we provide leading Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions to the mobile, wireless and IoT industries. Mobile solutions are at the forefront of electronic payments and we're thrilled to support the latest standards for these solutions to assist our customers and others in the industry as they continue to explore this new frontier.'

Intertek EWA-Canada provides expertise in all facets of security program development and assessment; product testing, evaluation and certification; security architecture design and development; identification token and credential issuance; security incident response; computer forensics and training. Intertek EWA-Canada is ISO 9001:2008-registered and accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Standards Council of Canada (SCC), the Payment Card Industry (PCI) and approved as a Common Criteria Test Lab (CCTL). Learn more: http://www.intertek.com/cybersecurity/ewa-canada/.

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

For Media Information:

Cheryl Prejsnar
US PR Manager
+1 630-408-5538
cheryl.prejsnar@intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 13:04:01 UTC
