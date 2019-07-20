Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intertek Group    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP

(ITRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intertek : Grants Multiple ISO Certifications to Leading Middle East Facilities Management Solutions Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/20/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

July 21, 2019

Khobar, Saudi Arabia - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has granted seven ISO certifications to Allied Maintenance Company (AMC), an established provider of Facilities Management Solutions in the Middle East.

AMC acquired certification for the implementation of Quality, Environment, Occupational Health and Safety, and Energy Management Systems, as well as for Business Continuity, Information Security, and Asset Management Systems.

A special award ceremony was held where Waqas Ahmed, Area Manager of Intertek Business Assurance in Saudi Arabia, presented the certificates to AMC's Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Sibai. Speaking at the event, Abdullah Sibai commented: 'Intertek facilitated a very smooth certification process for us, in what could have been a very complex activity. The professionally conducted, in-depth audits encouraged all the team to be involved and take ownership. Our success can be attributed to the highly engaged team which was committed to ensure compliance to these important international standards.'

Waqas Ahmed congratulated AMC: 'Obtaining a single ISO certification is a significant achievement that requires a major commitment for most companies. Obtaining seven certifications concurrently across different business activities is a great accomplishment and we are pleased to have supported AMC through our customer-focused Total Quality Assurance value proposition. It only took five months for AMC to fulfil all the necessary requirements. The leadership team successfully turned quality management into a strategic consideration for all employees who, in return, were dedicated at all levels to create and deliver value for AMC.'

Intertek conducted an extensive series of independent audits across AMC's operations and business lines in order for it to attain these certifications. Awarding the seven ISO certificates demonstrate that AMC adopts a solid management system which seeks to consistently elevate its quality services to customers through improved health and safety practices, better management of assets as well as the enhanced management of its energy and environmental impact. Receiving these certifications has also reduced the risk of business disruptions while ensuring company and customer information security.

The certificates were acquired for ISO 9001 for Quality, ISO 14001 for Environment, ISO 45001 for Occupational Health & Safety, ISO 22301 for Business Continuity, ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security, ISO 55001 for Asset and DIN EN ISO 50001 for Energy Management Systems.

For Media Information


Please contact:Randa MazzawiBorouj ConsultingTel: +971 50 4506120Email: randa@boroujconsulting.com

For Technical Information

Please contact:Samir AhmedGeneral Manager, Business Assurance GulfTel: +966 55 4892343Email: samir.ahmed@intertek.com

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 21 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2019 18:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERTEK GROUP
03:00pINTERTEK : Grants Multiple ISO Certifications to Leading Middle East Facilities ..
PU
07/19INTERTEK : Continues Commitment to Total Quality Assurance Receiving Three More ..
PU
07/19INTERTEK : Sponsors The 2019 - Power Users Annual Conferences (CCUG, GUG, STUG) ..
PU
07/16INTERTEK : Caleb Brett expands its petrochemical activities with new laboratory ..
PU
07/08INTERTEK : Join Intertek at the ICPHSO Regional Workshop to Learn About the Late..
PU
07/08Eurofins to slow pace of M&A, expand in emerging markets
RE
07/02INTERTEK : Boosts Investment in New Liquified Petroleum Gas Testing Capabilities..
PU
06/25INTERTEK : Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments, Dubai bags Quality & Environment..
AQ
06/25INTERTEK : awards Quality and Environment Certifications to the world's largest ..
PU
06/25INTERTEK : World's largest Mercure Hotel receives top ISO certifications
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 970 M
EBIT 2019 511 M
Net income 2019 320 M
Debt 2019 640 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 8 890 M
Chart INTERTEK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5 057,74  GBp
Last Close Price 5 524,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Edward Reid Chairman
Ross McCluskey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann-Michele Bowlin Chief ATIC Innovation Officer
Diane Bitzel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP15.08%11 115
WORLDPAY INC71.94%40 865
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 157
CINTAS CORPORATION53.49%26 632
EDENRED39.86%12 193
TELEPERFORMANCE28.08%11 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group