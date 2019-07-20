Intertek : Grants Multiple ISO Certifications to Leading Middle East Facilities Management Solutions Business

July 21, 2019

Khobar, Saudi Arabia - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has granted seven ISO certifications to Allied Maintenance Company (AMC), an established provider of Facilities Management Solutions in the Middle East.

AMC acquired certification for the implementation of Quality, Environment, Occupational Health and Safety, and Energy Management Systems, as well as for Business Continuity, Information Security, and Asset Management Systems.

A special award ceremony was held where Waqas Ahmed, Area Manager of Intertek Business Assurance in Saudi Arabia, presented the certificates to AMC's Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Sibai. Speaking at the event, Abdullah Sibai commented: 'Intertek facilitated a very smooth certification process for us, in what could have been a very complex activity. The professionally conducted, in-depth audits encouraged all the team to be involved and take ownership. Our success can be attributed to the highly engaged team which was committed to ensure compliance to these important international standards.'

Waqas Ahmed congratulated AMC: 'Obtaining a single ISO certification is a significant achievement that requires a major commitment for most companies. Obtaining seven certifications concurrently across different business activities is a great accomplishment and we are pleased to have supported AMC through our customer-focused Total Quality Assurance value proposition. It only took five months for AMC to fulfil all the necessary requirements. The leadership team successfully turned quality management into a strategic consideration for all employees who, in return, were dedicated at all levels to create and deliver value for AMC.'

Intertek conducted an extensive series of independent audits across AMC's operations and business lines in order for it to attain these certifications. Awarding the seven ISO certificates demonstrate that AMC adopts a solid management system which seeks to consistently elevate its quality services to customers through improved health and safety practices, better management of assets as well as the enhanced management of its energy and environmental impact. Receiving these certifications has also reduced the risk of business disruptions while ensuring company and customer information security.

The certificates were acquired for ISO 9001 for Quality, ISO 14001 for Environment, ISO 45001 for Occupational Health & Safety, ISO 22301 for Business Continuity, ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security, ISO 55001 for Asset and DIN EN ISO 50001 for Energy Management Systems.