Intertek : Join Intertek At Chemical Watch Expo 2019 To Learn About Global Chemical Regulations

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be exhibiting and presenting at Chemical Watch Expo 2019 taking place in Brussels, Belgium from June 12-13, 2019.

This two-day event will offer attendees a wide range of solutions to help meet global compliance requirements and provide guidance in achieving a safer level of chemicals in products and throughout the supply chain. Delegates will be able to attend sessions offering the latest global regulatory updates; the sessions are divided into five streams (Europe, North America, Asia, World, Europe (2)).

During the event, Intertek Health, Environmental & Regulatory (HERS) experts will be exhibiting in the main hall and will be available for consultation. In addition, our expert Rose Passarella, Senior Manager, Regulatory, Chemicals will be presenting during the following stream:

June 12th, 2019

Stream 2: North America

Topic: TSCA - SNURs: A strategic and practical view; including communication to your downstream user | 13:45 This presentation will discuss ideas for strategic business planning in understanding and working with SNURs, practical points for the manager dealing with the SNUR and options of communicating with the downstream user.

State Right to Know on Cleaning Products in California and New York - Update on California Proposition 65 | 16:15

To set-up a meeting during the show, please contact chemicals.sci-reg@intertek.com.

To learn more about the regulatory and scientific consultancy services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/green/chemicals/.

