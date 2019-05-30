Log in
Intertek : Join Intertek At Chemical Watch Expo 2019 To Learn About Global Chemical Regulations

05/30/2019 | 10:39am EDT

May 30, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be exhibiting and presenting at Chemical Watch Expo 2019 taking place in Brussels, Belgium from June 12-13, 2019.

This two-day event will offer attendees a wide range of solutions to help meet global compliance requirements and provide guidance in achieving a safer level of chemicals in products and throughout the supply chain. Delegates will be able to attend sessions offering the latest global regulatory updates; the sessions are divided into five streams (Europe, North America, Asia, World, Europe (2)).

During the event, Intertek Health, Environmental & Regulatory (HERS) experts will be exhibiting in the main hall and will be available for consultation. In addition, our expert Rose Passarella, Senior Manager, Regulatory, Chemicals will be presenting during the following stream:

June 12th, 2019

  • Stream 2: North America
    Topic: TSCA - SNURs: A strategic and practical view; including communication to your downstream user | 13:45
    • This presentation will discuss ideas for strategic business planning in understanding and working with SNURs, practical points for the manager dealing with the SNUR and options of communicating with the downstream user.
  • Topic: State Right to Know on Cleaning Products in California and New York - Update on California Proposition 65 | 16:15
    • This presentation will discuss the various States Right to Know Acts and your obligations for labeling. The California Cleaning Right to Know Act of 2017 and the New York Cleaning Product Right to Know will be the focus; other states have similar regulations coming into force.

To set-up a meeting during the show, please contact chemicals.sci-reg@intertek.com.

To learn more about the regulatory and scientific consultancy services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/green/chemicals/.

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale
Global Marketing Manager
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Rose Passarella
Senior Manager, Regulatory
Health, Environmental & Regulatory Services (HERS)
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: rose.passarella@intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:38:05 UTC
