INTERTEK GROUP

(ITRK)
Intertek : Join Intertek at the ICPHSO Regional Workshop to Learn About the Latest Innovations in Product Safety & Compliance

07/08/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

July 08, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be chairing, presenting, and sponsoring the ICPHSO Midwest Regional Training Workshop taking place in St. Louis, Missouri on July 11, 2019.

This one-day event will be held at Saint Louis University, Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business, Center for Supply Chain Excellence, and will offer informational sessions and a networking platform ideal for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, consumers, regulators, NGOs, and service providers in the product safety community. The theme of the workshop is 'Gateway to Product Safety.' Attendees will learn best practices, and the workshop will focus on innovations in product safety and compliance.

During the event, Intertek Health, Environmental & Regulatory (HERS) expert, Xiao Chen, Vice President, Product Assurance/ICPHSO Board Member, will be chairing the below session. Xiao has more than 18 years' experience advising manufacturers, retailers, governmental agencies and standard development organizations on hazard analysis, risk assessment, and risk communication. Her specialty resides in both food and non-food consumer products.

Plenary Session 2 - Product Safety Lessons Learned | 10:00am - 11:00am
Through discussion of topical events, the objective of this session is to be thought provoking on potential threats that exist in the consumer product safety community and how improvements can be made to avoid and minimize risk. Discussions will include: Product Design Flaws; Safety Culture; and Consumer Trust.

To learn more about the services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/product-assurance/.

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale
Global Marketing Manager
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Xiao Chen
Vice President, Product Assurance
Health, Environmental & Regulatory Services (HERS)
T: +1 847 439 5667
E: xiao.chen@intertek.com

