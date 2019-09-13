Intertek : Launches Ground-breaking Total Sustainability Assurance to Support Its Clients' End-to-end Sustainability Committment

INTERTEK LAUNCHES GROUND-BREAKING TOTAL SUSTAINABILITY ASSURANCE

TO SUPPORT ITS CLIENTS' END-TO-END SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENT

13 SEPTEMBER 2019

Given broad-based and ever higher stakeholder expectations, corporations recognise that their commitment to sustainability must be end-to-end and that ESG* is necessary but not sufficient.

Sustainability has to start at the heart of the company's operations - where quality, safety and sustainability are seen as the foundations of driving sustainable growth - and has to take a holistic approach to cover all aspects of corporate activities.

Intertek's innovative Corporate Sustainability Certification provides clients with independent verification across their entire footprint, authenticating their end-to-end commitment to sustainability.

More information is available here: intertek.com/investors/total-sustainability-assured

Intertek Group plc ("the Group"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, today announces the launch of Total Sustainability Assurance, an industry-leading, independent assurance solution enabling businesses to demonstrate their end-to-end commitment to sustainability.

In the last five years, the expectations of all stakeholders - consumers, employees, suppliers, regulators, communities, students, government and shareholders - have continued to rise, demanding that companies demonstrate their commitment to sustainability throughout their businesses with clear goals, precise action plans and transparent reporting.

A tipping pointhas been reached in the world of sustainability, yet the profusion in ESG reporting standards, definitions and terms has made it difficult for corporations to build clear, measurable and authenticated sustainability objectives into their business models.

Intertek research** shows that there is a growing demand for end-to-end sustainability solutions covering both the operational and corporate aspects of sustainability. 74% of c-suite level respondents agree that customers and other stakeholders are demanding that companies do more in relation to sustainability with 92% acknowledging that some of their supply chain would receive a poor sustainability report if it was fully audited.

Launched officially at an event in London this week, Intertek Total Sustainability Assurance is a pioneering initiative that provides an end-to-end, independent, systemic sustainability programme from both an operational and corporate perspective.

Intertek has been supporting the needs of its clients over the years with a real depth and breadth of innovative operational sustainable solutions that address the important operational areas of every company covering environment, products, processes, facilities, assets and systems.

Intertek's new Corporate Sustainability Certification is a holistic assurance programme that audits and certifies the quality of processes in place based on 10 Intertek proprietary standards that benchmark the end-to-end approach of any company on all aspects of its corporate activities. This ground-breaking innovation is powered by Intertek's global network of technical experts and advanced software platforms, to track progress against clients' own sustainability goals.

Environmental, Social and Governance

The research with UK companies was conducted online by FTI Consulting from 30 Aug to 3 Sept 2019 with n=550 business leaders. Respondents were profiled by size (SME and Large companies), industry and type of company (private or publicly listed).

