INTERTEK GROUP

(ITRK)
Intertek : Launches Ground-breaking Total Sustainability Assurance to Support Its Clients' End-to-end Sustainability Committment

09/13/2019

INTERTEK LAUNCHES GROUND-BREAKING TOTAL SUSTAINABILITY ASSURANCE

TO SUPPORT ITS CLIENTS' END-TO-END SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENT

13 SEPTEMBER 2019

  • Given broad-based and ever higher stakeholder expectations, corporations recognise that their commitment to sustainability must be end-to-end and that ESG* is necessary but not sufficient.
  • Sustainability has to start at the heart of the company's operations - where quality, safety and sustainability are seen as the foundations of driving sustainable growth - and has to take a holistic approach to cover all aspects of corporate activities.
  • Intertek's innovative Corporate Sustainability Certification provides clients with independent verification across their entire footprint, authenticating their end-to-end commitment to sustainability.

More information is available here: intertek.com/investors/total-sustainability-assured

Intertek Group plc ("the Group"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, today announces the launch of Total Sustainability Assurance, an industry-leading, independent assurance solution enabling businesses to demonstrate their end-to-end commitment to sustainability.

In the last five years, the expectations of all stakeholders - consumers, employees, suppliers, regulators, communities, students, government and shareholders - have continued to rise, demanding that companies demonstrate their commitment to sustainability throughout their businesses with clear goals, precise action plans and transparent reporting.

A tipping pointhas been reached in the world of sustainability, yet the profusion in ESG reporting standards, definitions and terms has made it difficult for corporations to build clear, measurable and authenticated sustainability objectives into their business models.

Intertek research** shows that there is a growing demand for end-to-end sustainability solutions covering both the operational and corporate aspects of sustainability. 74% of c-suite level respondents agree that customers and other stakeholders are demanding that companies do more in relation to sustainability with 92% acknowledging that some of their supply chain would receive a poor sustainability report if it was fully audited.

Launched officially at an event in London this week, Intertek Total Sustainability Assurance is a pioneering initiative that provides an end-to-end, independent, systemic sustainability programme from both an operational and corporate perspective.

Intertek has been supporting the needs of its clients over the years with a real depth and breadth of innovative operational sustainable solutions that address the important operational areas of every company covering environment, products, processes, facilities, assets and systems.

Intertek's new Corporate Sustainability Certification is a holistic assurance programme that audits and certifies the quality of processes in place based on 10 Intertek proprietary standards that benchmark the end-to-end approach of any company on all aspects of its corporate activities. This ground-breaking innovation is powered by Intertek's global network of technical experts and advanced software platforms, to track progress against clients' own sustainability goals.

  • Environmental, Social and Governance
  • The research with UK companies was conducted online by FTI Consulting from 30 Aug to 3 Sept 2019 with n=550 business leaders. Respondents were profiled by size (SME and Large companies), industry and type of company (private or publicly listed).

André Lacroix, CEO of Intertek, said:

"Intertek Total Sustainability Assurance is a holistic programme to help our clients take an end-to-end approach to delivering sustainable activities in each area of their company.

Based on our discussions with our clients and our customer research, we are expanding our sustainability offering with a ground-breaking innovation, Intertek Corporate Sustainability Certification. 76% of senior executives recently interviewed consider that an end-to-end audit programme that would assess, benchmark and independently verify their entire sustainability footprint would be appealing.

True to our company's heritage of bringing quality and safety to life with a pioneering spirit, we want Intertek to remain a force for good for many years to come. Sustainability is the movement of our time and at Intertek, we are passionate about supporting the needs of our clients. Indeed, we believe we are born to make the world ever betterand we are ready to help corporations address their complex sustainability challenges of today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow."

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Denis Moreau, Investor Relations

Telephone:

+44 (0) 20 7396 3415

investor@intertek.com

Jonathon Brill, FTI Consulting

Telephone:

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

intertek@fticonsulting.com

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:26:07 UTC
