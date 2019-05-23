Intertek : Launches Virtual Audit Assurance Solution for interactive remote auditing of management system and supply chain assurance services

May 23, 2019

Lowell MA USA - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has developed a virtual audit program to support organisations with established management systems certification and other assurance programs in conducting more efficient audits. A Virtual Audit is conducted remotely by a qualified auditor using a video and audio source located in the sleek and light-weight harness provided by Intertek. Wearing the Information Communication Technology (ICT), the customer partner and the auditor can interact in real-time, evaluating the facility, conducting interviews, and reviewing the necessary documentation.

The technology-driven, value-added approach of the Virtual Audit Program is an important aspect for Intertek's Business Assurance group as they continue to drive innovation in a rapidly changing, global business environment. As businesses expand their operations and supply chains across international borders it is increasingly important to be able to have a cohesive approach to quality, safety, and sustainability goals throughout the entire organisation. Third-party verification of facility and vendor operations will evaluate process efficiencies, reduce costs and intrinsic risks to the business, while improving working conditions, and ensure ethical business practices are being upheld. Conducting the audits via a remote auditor will reduce the added costs and time needed for travel to the facility location, allowing organisations to maximize their investment in their auditing program and gain greater transparency by giving access to a wider audience to observe the audit in real time

In addition, Virtual auditing will allow for better support to mitigate risks in the operations of organizations who work in hazardous locations. The auditing of high-risk environments has traditionally been an industry wide concern due to the Occupational Health and Safety concerns of allowing access to an auditor who is untrained to operate in a dangerous environment. Using Intertek's virtual auditing solution would permit an auditor to remotely evaluate the facility through the eyes of a trained employee.

'Intertek's virtual auditing program is a game-changer for how audits all over the world are conducted, and we're proud to lead the industry forward' says David Muil, Vice President of Global Business Development, Intertek Business Assurance. 'This project started as a way to reduce the time, travel, and expense needed to conduct a traditional audit. We also found an additional interesting benefit - improving the quality and detail of the audit reports, as the auditor can refer back to the documented video when writing up their final report. We're confident our customer partners will find as much value in implementing virtual audits as part of their Assurance Auditing Programs as we have.'

The virtual auditing program can be applicable to Intertek's Business Assurance solutions such as Management Systems Certification and Second Party, 360 Brand Experience mystery shopping audits, and a supplement to Intertek Academy training courses. For more information visit us at www.intertek.com/business-assurance/.

Media Enquiries

Please contact:

Lauren Whittemore

Director, Global Marketing

Intertek Business Assurance

Tel: +1 978 614 0602

Email: lauren.whittemore@intertek.com

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com