INTERTEK GROUP

INTERTEK GROUP

(ITRK)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intertek : Learn About the Latest Developments in Nutrition Science at the 14th CNSC & 11th APCCN 2019

09/09/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

September 01, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be presenting during the 11th Asia Pacific Conference on Clinical Nutrition and 14th China Nutrition Science Congress taking place from September 19-22 in Nanjing, China.

The theme of the conference Is 'Nutrition Research to Clinical Practice' and will aim to provide the latest developments in nutrition science covering various topics including human nutrition research trends, latest clinical nutrition practices, innovation and application in food and nutrition technology, and attendees will benefit from academic networking among nutrition and food researchers across the world.

During the event, Intertek Health, Environmental & Regulatory Services (HERS) expert, Nigel Baldwin, Senior Director, Europe, Japan and Business Development, will present on 'Reproducing the Human Milk Oligosaccharide Profile in Products - Demonstrating Safety to International Regulators'. With the first global approvals of 2'-fucosyllactose and lacto-N-neotetraose now in place, many of the key global regulatory bodies have established ground rules for the scientific evaluation of infant formula ingredients that are non-digestible oligosaccharides. Whilst at EFSA, they now have defined additional safety requirements for infants less than 16 weeks of age. Nigel states, 'Many other member states are operating on a case-by-case basis and new paradigms have been established as they have gained approvals'. During this presentation, Mr. Baldwin will demonstrate the unequivocal approach to the purity and safety testing of infant formula ingredients and how they have been received and approved to date by international regulators and what we have learned along the way.

Whether it is a new food ingredient, nutritional supplement, or processing aide, our toxicologists and scientists can help clients in the food and dietary supplement industries navigate the scientific, quality, and regulatory requirements these must meet to obtain pre-market approval. To learn more about the services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/food/consulting/.

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale
Global Marketing Manager
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Nigel Baldwin
Senior Director, Europe, Japan and Business Development
T: +44 (12) 52 392 465
E: nigel.baldwin@intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:16:01 UTC
