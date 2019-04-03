Intertek : Offshore Technology Conference (OTC)

April 03, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be presenting and exhibiting at the upcoming OTC Conference taking place in Houston, TX from May 6-9, 2019 at NRG Park.

We will be presenting during the Model Based Digitization of Engineering Systems session. Our technical paper 'Innovative Digital Inspection Methods' showcases our DeepView3D service.

Visit booth #3422, and meet with our technical experts to discuss your challenges and our offshore solutions.

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.