INTERTEK GROUP

(ITRK)
Intertek : Offshore Technology Conference (OTC)

04/03/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

April 03, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be presenting and exhibiting at the upcoming OTC Conference taking place in Houston, TX from May 6-9, 2019 at NRG Park.

We will be presenting during the Model Based Digitization of Engineering Systems session. Our technical paper 'Innovative Digital Inspection Methods' showcases our DeepView3D service.

Visit booth #3422, and meet with our technical experts to discuss your challenges and our offshore solutions.

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:36:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 960 M
EBIT 2019 503 M
Net income 2019 327 M
Debt 2019 651 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 24,85
P/E ratio 2020 22,90
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 7 978 M
Chart INTERTEK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 48,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Edward Reid Chairman
Ross McCluskey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann-Michele Bowlin Chief ATIC Innovation Officer
Diane Bitzel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP2.98%10 507
WORLDPAY INC49.68%35 458
CINTAS CORPORATION22.68%21 509
LG CORP--.--%11 974
EDENRED28.87%11 150
TELEPERFORMANCE18.62%10 763
