Intertek : Result of GM

16 January 2019, London

Intertek Group plc - Summary of General Meeting

A General Meeting of Intertek Group plc was held earlier today. The special resolution was passed by the requisite majority on a poll.

The results of the voting on a poll are below:

VOTES FOR % VOTES CAST FOR1 VOTES AGAINST % VOTES CAST AGAINST1 TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY CAST2 % ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL3 VOTES WITHHELD2 1 1.1 To authorise the appropriation of distributable profits of Intertek Group plc to the payment of the Relevant Distribution, by reference to the same record date as the original accounting entry for the Relevant Distribution.

1.2 To waive and release any and all claims which Intertek Group plc has or may have against each of its shareholders who appear on the register of shareholders on the relevant record date for the Relevant Distribution arising out of or in connection with the payment of the Relevant Distribution.

1.3 To waive and release any and all claims which Intertek Group plc has or may have against its Directors or the Former Director arising out of or in connection with the approval, declaration or payment of the Relevant Distribution. 131,985,300 99.94% 77,934 0.06% 132,063,234 81.83% 1,247,727

Notes:

1. The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.

2. A vote withheld is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

3. The number of ordinary shares in issue at 10.00 a.m. on 14 January 2019 was 161,393,127 of which the Total Voting Rights figure was 161,393,127.

4. The Directors (including their associates) abstained from voting on the resolution in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

5. In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.2, Intertek Group plc has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of the resolution passed at the General Meeting of Intertek Group plc held today. This will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Fiona Evans, Group Company Secretary - Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7396 3400 fiona.evans@intertek.com

