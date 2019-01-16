Log in
INTERTEK GROUP
Intertek : Result of GM

01/16/2019 | 07:49am EST

RNS Number : 2785N Intertek Group PLC 16 January 2019

16 January 2019, London

Intertek Group plc - Summary of General Meeting

A General Meeting of Intertek Group plc was held earlier today. The special resolution was passed by the requisite majority on a poll.

The results of the voting on a poll are below:

VOTES

FOR

% VOTES CAST FOR1

VOTES AGAINST

% VOTES

CAST AGAINST1

TOTAL VOTES VALIDLY

CAST2

% ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL3

VOTES WITHHELD2

1

  • 1.1 To authorise the appropriation of distributable profits of Intertek Group plc to the payment of the Relevant Distribution, by reference to the same record date as the original accounting entry for the Relevant Distribution.

  • 1.2 To waive and release any and all claims which Intertek Group plc has or may have against each of its shareholders who appear on the register of shareholders on the relevant record date for the Relevant Distribution arising out of or in connection with the payment of the Relevant Distribution.

  • 1.3 To waive and release any and all claims which Intertek Group plc has or may have against its Directors or the Former Director arising out of or in connection with the approval, declaration or payment of the Relevant Distribution.

131,985,300

99.94%

77,934

0.06%

132,063,234

81.83%

1,247,727

Notes:

  • 1. The percentages above are rounded to two decimal places.

  • 2. A vote withheld is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

  • 3. The number of ordinary shares in issue at 10.00 a.m. on 14 January 2019 was 161,393,127 of which the Total Voting

    Rights figure was 161,393,127.

  • 4. The Directors (including their associates) abstained from voting on the resolution in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

  • 5. In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.2, Intertek Group plc has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of the resolution passed at the General Meeting of Intertek Group plc held today. This will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

-ends-

Contact:

Fiona Evans, Group Company Secretary - Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7396 3400 fiona.evans@intertek.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

GMSBFMBTMBJBBML

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:48:06 UTC
