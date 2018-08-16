Intertek : ShipCare to exhibit at SMM Hamburg 2018

August 16, 2018

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be exhibiting at the upcoming SMM exhibition taking place from September 4-7, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.

SMM Hamburg is the leading international trade fair of the maritime industry. Taking place every two years, the exhibition welcomes leading experts from all over the world. The event attracts around 50,000 visitors and showcases the latest developments and innovative technologies as well as being a platform for discussion on leading topics and challenges facing the shipping industry. To learn more about the SMM exhibition visit: https://www.smm-hamburg.com/en/

Intertek ShipCare is the shipping community's gateway to Intertek's global state-of the-art laboratory facilities and industry-leading technical expertise. During the event the Intertek ShipCare team will be available to discuss industry news and your testing requirements. You can find our experts at Hall A2, Stand 127 or get in touch with our team prior to the event to schedule a meeting, using the contact details below.

Our Services:

Intertek ShipCare services help protect ship owners and operators from equipment failure, downtime, and repairs, and other risks. Intertek is a global marine industry services leader, with the expertise and resources which can help reduce and avoid costly delays, repairs, losses and other risks to your offshore and shipping business and operations. Intertek ShipCare global marine services:

Bunker fuel testing

Bunker quantity survey (BQS)

Oil Condition Monitoring Testing

Marine fuel forensic investigation

Marine Water Quality Testing

Fire Fighting Foam Testing

For full schedule or to register as a delegate please visit: https://www.smm-hamburg.com/en/

To arrange a meeting during the conference, please contact: shipcare.bd@intertek.com

To learn more about Intertek ShipCare services, please visit www.intertek-shipcare.com

FOR MEDIA INFORMATION

Please contact:

Laura Peat

Marketing Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 1325 390176

Email: laura.peat@intertek.com

FOR TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Please contact:

Maurice O'Donoghue

Global Business Development Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 1325 390189

Email: maurice.odonoghue@intertek.com

