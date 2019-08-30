Intertek : Stay Up-To-Date with The Latest Developments in Global Food Contact Regulations with Intertek's Two-Day Seminar

August 30, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be conducting a two-day Global Food Contact Regulations - Product Safety and Compliance Solutions Seminar from November 18-19, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany (arcona MO.HOTEL).

Food contact regulatory requirements around the world can be complex as many regions require their own notifications for new food contact substances and many countries have different compliance specifications for food contact materials. This seminar will provide guidance on the compliance requirements for global food contact materials and will discuss strategic planning for your product range.

During the Seminar, Intertek Health, Environmental & Regulatory Services (HERS) experts will cover the following topics:

Day 1 | European Union Food Contact Legislation

Introduction to European Food Contact Legislation (framework legislation EC 1935/2004 and (EU) No 10/2011 on Plastic Food Contact Materials and Articles, presented by Sarah Saminadin Peter, Director Food Contact EMEA

Rubber and Silicone legislation in Europe, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist

Multimaterial multilayer (Printing inks, Coatings, Paper and Adhesives), presented by Emmi Pankko, Food Contact Supply Chain Specialist

NIAS and Food Contact Testing, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist

GMP, supply chain communication and DoCs, presented by Emmi Pankko, Food Contact Supply Chain Specialist

Day 2 | Global Food Contact Regulations

Food Contact Regulation in China, presented by Ellen Gao, Manager Food Contact Materials & Testing

Food Contact Regulation in India and Japan, presented by Birgit Scholz, Food Contact Regulatory Affairs Specialist

Food Contact Regulation in Mercosur, presented by Amanacy Araujo, Business Development Coordinator, Food Contact

US California Prop 65 and compliance, presented by Sandra Havlicek, Manager Technical Customer Service

Food Contact Regulation in USA FDA, presented by Huqiu Zhang, Vice President, Chemical Management

Global Compliance - Comparison of Testing requirements, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist

Network with our regulatory experts and establish crucial business connections vital for continued organisational success during our seminar. To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-food-contact-regulations-product-safety-and-compliance-strategies-tickets-68501179873

If you would like to learn more about the services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/regulatory/food-contact/.

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale

Global Marketing Manager

T: +1 905 542 2900

E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Samantha Stroebele

Project Coordinator

T: +49 711 27311 201

E: samantha.stroebele@intertek.com