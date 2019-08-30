Intertek : Stay Up-To-Date with The Latest Developments in Global Food Contact Regulations with Intertek's Two-Day Seminar

August 30, 2019
Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be conducting a two-day Global Food Contact Regulations - Product Safety and Compliance Solutions Seminar from November 18-19, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany (arcona MO.HOTEL).
Food contact regulatory requirements around the world can be complex as many regions require their own notifications for new food contact substances and many countries have different compliance specifications for food contact materials. This seminar will provide guidance on the compliance requirements for global food contact materials and will discuss strategic planning for your product range.
During the Seminar, Intertek Health, Environmental & Regulatory Services (HERS) experts will cover the following topics:
Day 1 | European Union Food Contact Legislation
-
Introduction to European Food Contact Legislation (framework legislation EC 1935/2004 and (EU) No 10/2011 on Plastic Food Contact Materials and Articles, presented by Sarah Saminadin Peter, Director Food Contact EMEA
-
Rubber and Silicone legislation in Europe, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist
-
Multimaterial multilayer (Printing inks, Coatings, Paper and Adhesives), presented by Emmi Pankko, Food Contact Supply Chain Specialist
-
NIAS and Food Contact Testing, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist
-
GMP, supply chain communication and DoCs, presented by Emmi Pankko, Food Contact Supply Chain Specialist
Day 2 | Global Food Contact Regulations
-
Food Contact Regulation in China, presented by Ellen Gao, Manager Food Contact Materials & Testing
-
Food Contact Regulation in India and Japan, presented by Birgit Scholz, Food Contact Regulatory Affairs Specialist
-
Food Contact Regulation in Mercosur, presented by Amanacy Araujo, Business Development Coordinator, Food Contact
-
US California Prop 65 and compliance, presented by Sandra Havlicek, Manager Technical Customer Service
-
Food Contact Regulation in USA FDA, presented by Huqiu Zhang, Vice President, Chemical Management
-
Global Compliance - Comparison of Testing requirements, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist
Network with our regulatory experts and establish crucial business connections vital for continued organisational success during our seminar. To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-food-contact-regulations-product-safety-and-compliance-strategies-tickets-68501179873
If you would like to learn more about the services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/regulatory/food-contact/.
About Intertek
Total Quality. Assured.
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.
intertek.com
For Media Information:
Tracy Veale
Global Marketing Manager
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: tracy.veale@intertek.com
For Technical Information:
Samantha Stroebele
Project Coordinator
T: +49 711 27311 201
E: samantha.stroebele@intertek.com