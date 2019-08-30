Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intertek Group    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP

(ITRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intertek : Stay Up-To-Date with The Latest Developments in Global Food Contact Regulations with Intertek's Two-Day Seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

August 30, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be conducting a two-day Global Food Contact Regulations - Product Safety and Compliance Solutions Seminar from November 18-19, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany (arcona MO.HOTEL).

Food contact regulatory requirements around the world can be complex as many regions require their own notifications for new food contact substances and many countries have different compliance specifications for food contact materials. This seminar will provide guidance on the compliance requirements for global food contact materials and will discuss strategic planning for your product range.

During the Seminar, Intertek Health, Environmental & Regulatory Services (HERS) experts will cover the following topics:

Day 1 | European Union Food Contact Legislation

  • Introduction to European Food Contact Legislation (framework legislation EC 1935/2004 and (EU) No 10/2011 on Plastic Food Contact Materials and Articles, presented by Sarah Saminadin Peter, Director Food Contact EMEA
  • Rubber and Silicone legislation in Europe, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist
  • Multimaterial multilayer (Printing inks, Coatings, Paper and Adhesives), presented by Emmi Pankko, Food Contact Supply Chain Specialist
  • NIAS and Food Contact Testing, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist
  • GMP, supply chain communication and DoCs, presented by Emmi Pankko, Food Contact Supply Chain Specialist

Day 2 | Global Food Contact Regulations

  • Food Contact Regulation in China, presented by Ellen Gao, Manager Food Contact Materials & Testing
  • Food Contact Regulation in India and Japan, presented by Birgit Scholz, Food Contact Regulatory Affairs Specialist
  • Food Contact Regulation in Mercosur, presented by Amanacy Araujo, Business Development Coordinator, Food Contact
  • US California Prop 65 and compliance, presented by Sandra Havlicek, Manager Technical Customer Service
  • Food Contact Regulation in USA FDA, presented by Huqiu Zhang, Vice President, Chemical Management
  • Global Compliance - Comparison of Testing requirements, presented by Job Ridderbecks, Food Contact Technical Specialist

Network with our regulatory experts and establish crucial business connections vital for continued organisational success during our seminar. To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-food-contact-regulations-product-safety-and-compliance-strategies-tickets-68501179873

If you would like to learn more about the services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/regulatory/food-contact/.

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale
Global Marketing Manager
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Samantha Stroebele
Project Coordinator
T: +49 711 27311 201
E: samantha.stroebele@intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 20:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERTEK GROUP
04:17pINTERTEK : Stay Up-To-Date with The Latest Developments in Global Food Contact R..
PU
08/28INTERTEK : Caleb Brett to Exhibit Tank Calibration Expertise at the Tank Storage..
PU
08/28INTERTEK : NeoDynamics Half-year report 2019
AQ
08/21INTERTEK : Join Intertek At Chemical Watch's Electronics and Electricals USA to ..
PU
08/19INTERTEK : Director Declaration
PU
08/05INTERTEK : Launches Total Quality Assurance Solutions for 5G Technology and Devi..
PU
08/04INTERTEK : UK Transportation Technologies Invests in Creating a New European Ele..
PU
08/04INTERTEK : Manchester invests in new analytical testing service to support local..
PU
08/02INTERTEK : to Exhibit at Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie
PU
07/25INTERTEK : ShipCare Host IMO 2020 Executive Roundtable at London International S..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 011 M
EBIT 2019 523 M
Net income 2019 320 M
Debt 2019 644 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 8 785 M
Chart INTERTEK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5 248,53  GBp
Last Close Price 54,28  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12 441%
Spread / Average Target 9 569%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 085%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Edward Reid Chairman
Ross McCluskey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann-Michele Bowlin Chief ATIC Innovation Officer
Diane Bitzel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP12.54%10 599
CINTAS CORPORATION56.07%27 118
TELEPERFORMANCE39.90%12 653
EDENRED37.03%11 840
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.26%10 572
RENTOKIL INITIAL33.24%10 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group