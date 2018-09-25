Log in
INTERTEK GROUP
OFFRE

Intertek : Supports Viking Link Interconnector Project with Total Quality Assurance Solutions

09/25/2018

September 25, 2018

Liphook, Hampshire, UK
: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been appointed by National Grid Viking Link Limited (National Grid) and Energinet.dk (Energinet) to provide Client Representation Services that support the UXO (unexploded ordinance) survey and UXO inspection and disposal activities on Viking Link - a proposed international offshore infrastructure project linking electricity networks in Great Britain and Denmark.

The project is being jointly developed by National Grid through National Grid Viking Link Limited and additional subsidiaries, and Energinet.dk, the Danish transmission system operator. Viking Link is a proposal to build a high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector between Denmark and Great Britain using subsea and underground cables that will also cross German and Dutch territories. The interconnector is scheduled for operation in 2022 and is expected to be 620 km in offshore cable length with a capacity of 1,400 MW.

Intertek Energy and Water Consultancy Services (EWCS) experts will be providing a Total Quality Assurance solution that ensures the UXO survey and subsequent UXO inspection and disposal activities are undertaken in line with the client's safety, health, environmental and quality (SHEQ) vision and technical specifications. The scope of services includes: provision of two client representatives for vessels undertaking the works, coordination of logistics and crew rotations of the representatives, issue of a contractor performance report and consultancy support.

Frank Beiboer, Managing Director of Intertek Energy and Water Consultancy Services, said: 'Intertek is pleased to continue to support National Grid and Energinet.dk with this international offshore infrastructure project. It is a natural extension to our power cable track-record that spans more than 16 years and 12 interconnectors and deepens our extensive project experience which includes cable routing constraints, feasibility studies, route engineering, survey management and client representation services.'

Intertek Energy and Water Consultancy Services experts deliver total quality assurance to the power transmission, renewables, oil, gas, water, ports and harbours sectors by developing technical solutions to complex environmental and regulatory challenges throughout the project life cycle. Our experts work with developers, operators, asset owners and government through all stages of development: from concept, feasibility and design, through construction, operation and decommissioning.

FOR MEDIA INFORMATION:

Please contactNiki SchroederGlobal Marketing Manager+1.281.364.2897
niki.schroeder@intertek.com

FOR TECHNICAL INFORMATION:

Please contactStephane Theurich Cables and Offshore Development Consultant+ 44 1428728537
stephane.theurich@intertek.com

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Through our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 43,000 people in more than 100 countries, the Group is re-defining the industry with our Total Quality Assurance proposition. We go beyond physical quality control to provide total peace of mind through our innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

www.intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 10:08:01 UTC
