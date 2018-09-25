Log in
Intertek : awarded new contract with The Government of Tanzania to provide Certification Services to support the Pre-Shipment Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme

09/25/2018 | 04:39pm CEST

September 25, 2018

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been awarded a contract, commencing September 1st 2018, by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to manage its Pre-Shipment Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme for exports to the country.

The PVoC was implemented by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards to verify the quality and safety of all regulated products being exported to Tanzania. This ensures they comply with the applicable Tanzanian technical regulations and quality standards, helping consumers get the assurance they need from imported goods. Exporters to Tanzania are required to provide a Certificate of Conformity for Customs clearance in accordance with Government regulations and this certificate can only be obtained from a TBS Accredited Partner such as Intertek.

Thomas Kordick, Global Business Line Leader, Government and Trade Services, Intertek said: 'We are delighted to be working with TBS in supporting them with the PVoC and contributing to its success, giving Tanzania's consumers the assurance they need when buying imported goods and protecting them from sub-standard products. Having introduced the very first Conformity Assessment Programme more than 20 years ago, Intertek has the experience and expertise to provide TBS, and exporters to Tanzania, with a rapid and excellent service.'

Intertek are the pioneers of Conformity Assessment programmes having introduced the very first one over 20 years ago and are proud members of the International Federation of Inspection Agencies. With our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 43,000 people in more than 100 countries, we deliver innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

For Media Information

Please contact:
Gill Purkiss
GTS PR Manager
Tel: +44 (0) 1277 223400
Email: gill.purkiss@intertek.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 43,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 14:38:06 UTC
