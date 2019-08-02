Log in
INTERTEK GROUP

(ITRK)
Intertek : to Exhibit at Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie

08/02/2019

August 02, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is exhibiting at Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum taking place in Kalgoorlie, Australia on the 5-7 August at the Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie, Australia.

This leading annual conference combines presentations by listed mining and exploration companies with a large exhibition area housing exhibitors from the sector. A world class entertainment program ensures that delegates experience the very best of the style and hospitality of Kalgoorlie, the unofficial gold mining capital of Australia.

The delegation is made up of mining and exploration companies, brokers, bankers, investors, financiers and mining service industries.

During the event, attendees will have a chance to meet Intertek Minerals expert team members at our booth #64 to discuss our Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services we offer to the mining industry.

Intertek offer the below services available for gold explorers and miners:

Meet with our technical experts from the Minerals group to discuss your challenges and our mining solutions.

SCHEDULE A MEETING

For full schedule or to register as a delegate please visit diggersndealers.com.au/

To learn more about Intertek's mineral services, please visit www.intertek.com/minerals/

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

www.intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 16:44:08 UTC
