Intertek : Annual Financial Report

1. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
This section sets out a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that could have a material adverse eﬀect on the Group's strategy, performance, results, financial condition and reputation.
Risk framework
The Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. This work is complemented by the Group Risk Committee, whose purpose is to manage, assess and promote the continuous improvement of the Group's risk management, controls and assurance systems.
This risk governance framework is described in more detail in the Directors' report on pages 76 to 80.
The Group Audit Director and the Group General Counsel, who report to the Chief Financial Oﬃcer and Chief Executive Oﬃcer respectively, have accountability for reporting the key risks that the Group faces, the controls and assurance processes in place and any mitigating actions or controls. Both roles report to the Audit Committee, attend its meetings and meet with individual members each year as required.
Risks are formally identiﬁed and recorded in a risk register which is owned by each of the Group's divisional, regional and functional risk committees. Risk registers are updated throughout the year by these risk committees and are used to plan the Group's internal audit and risk strategy.
In addition to the risk registers, all senior executives and their direct reports are required to complete an annual return to conﬁrm that management controls have been effectively applied during the year. The return covers Sales, Operations, IT, Finance and People.
Principal risks
The Group is aﬀected by a number of risk factors, some of which, including macroeconomic and industry-speciﬁc cyclical risks, are outside the Group's control. Some risks are particular to Intertek's operations. The principal risks of which the Group is aware are detailed on pages 51 to 55, including a commentary on how the Group mitigates these risks. These risks and uncertainties do not appear in any particular order of potential materiality or probability of occurrence.
There may be other risks that are currently unknown or regarded as immaterial which could turn out to be material. Any of these risks could have the potential to impact the performance of the Group, its assets, liquidity, capital resources and its reputation.
Changes to principal risks
Our principal risks continue to evolve in response to our changing risk environment. We added Brexit as a risk last year and have retained it because of the continuing political uncertainty. Although we are keeping Brexit developments under review, we do not at this stage perceive any material risk to the Company's viability arising from Brexit.
We have added two risks this year. The ﬁrst is third-party relationships, which relates to how we manage the way in which we work with third parties (including landlords, suppliers, sub-contractors or agents) optimally from a ﬁnancial, commercial, risk, governance, security or sustainability perspective. We have added this risk to reflect our increased focus on sustainability, including in our supply chains.
The second is Coronavirus (Covid-19), which relates to the outbreak of coronavirus which started inWuhan in December 2019 and has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation. It is too early to assess what impact the developing situation in China and other countries will have on our clients' resumption of production activities. We are working closely with our clients to mitigate the risks caused by the virus and maximise business continuity in our and their operations.
Operational
PRINCIPAL RISK
POSSIBLE
MITIGATION
2019 UPDATE
IMPACT
Reputation
• Failure to meet
• Quality Management
This risk remains stable
Reputation is key to
financial
Systems; adherence to
compared with 2018.
the Group
performance
these is regularly audited
The Group continues to
maintaining and
expectations.
and reviewed by external
invest in staff
growing its business.
• Exposure to
parties, including
development, quality
Reputation risk can
material legal
accreditation bodies.
systems and standard
occur in a number of
claims, associated
• Risk Management
processes to prevent
ways: directly as the
costs and wasted
Framework and
operational failures.
result of the actions
management time.
associated controls and
of the Group or a
• Destruction of
assurance processes,
Group company
shareholder value.
including contractual
itself; indirectly due
• Loss of existing or
review and liability caps
to the actions of an
new business.
where appropriate.
employee or
• Loss of key staff.
• Code of Ethics which is
employees; or
communicated to all staff,
through the actions
who undergo regular
of other parties,
training.
such as joint venture
• Zero-tolerance approach
partners, suppliers,
with regard to any
customers or other
inappropriate behaviour
industry participants.
by any individual
employed by the Group,
or acting on the Group's
behalf.
• Whistle-blowing
programme, monitored by
the Audit Committee,
where staff are
encouraged to report,
without risk, any
fraudulent or other
activity likely to adversely
affect the reputation of
the Group.
• Relationship
management and
communication with
external stakeholders.
Customer
• May lead to
• Net Promoter Score
This risk remains stable
Service
customer
('NPS') customer
compared with 2018.
A failure to focus on
dissatisfaction and
satisfaction, customer
customer needs, to
customer loss.
sales trends and
provide customer
• Gradual erosion of
turnaround time tracking.
innovation or to
market share and
• Global and Local Key
deliver our services
reputation if
Account Management
in accordance with
competitors are
('GKAM'/'LKAM') initiatives
our customers'
perceived to have
in place.
expectations and our
better, more
• Customer feedback
customer promise.
responsive or more
meetings.
consistent service
• Customer
offerings.
claims/complaints
reporting.
People Retention
• Poor management
• HR strategy policies and
This risk remains stable
The Group operates
succession.
systems.
compared with 2018.
in specialised sectors
• Lack of continuity.
• Development and
and
• Failure to optimise
reward programme to
needs to attract and
growth.
retain and motivate
retain employees
• Impact on quality,
employees.
with relevant
reputation and
• Succession planning to
experience and
customer
ensure effective
knowledge in order
confidence.
continuation of leadership
to take advantage of
• Loss of talent to
and expertise.
all growth
competitors and lost
opportunities.
market share.
Operational
• Individual or
• Quality management
This risk remains stable
Health,
multiple injuries to
and associated controls,
compared with 2018.
Safety and
employees
including safety training,
Security
and others.
appropriate PPE (Personal
Any health and
• Litigation or
Protective Equipment),
safety incident
legal/regulatory
Health & Safety policies
arising from our
enforcement action
(including due diligence
activities. This could
(including
on sub-contractors),
result in injury to
prosecution) leading
meetings and
Intertek's
to reputational
communication.
employees, sub-
damage.
• Avoiding fatalities,
contractors,
• Loss of
accidents and hazardous
customers and/or
accreditation.
situations is paramount. It
any other
• Erosion of
is expected that Intertek
stakeholders
customer
employees will operate to
affected.
confidence.
the highest standards of
health and safety at all
times and there are
controls in place to
reduce incidents.
Industry and
• Failure to
• GKAM and LKAM
This risk remains stable
Competitive
maximise revenue
initiatives in place.
compared with 2018.The
Landscape
opportunities.
• Diversification of
Group's results have been
A failure to identify,
• Failure to take
customer base.
impacted by the lower
manage and take
advantage of new
• Focus on new services
levels of capital
advantage of
opportunities.
and acquisitions.
expenditure in the
emerging and future
• Lack of ability to
• Tracking new laws and
energy sector, driven by
risks. Examples
respond flexibly.
regulations.
lower oil prices, but more
include the
• Erosion of market
• Regular strategic and
than offset by the diverse
opportunities
share.
business line reviews.
nature of the Group and
provided by new
• Impact on share
• Development of ATIC-
its ability to grow
markets and
price.
selling initiatives.
revenue and manage the
customers, a failure
• Failure to respond
• NPS customer research
cost base.
to innovate in terms
to macroeconomic
to understand customer
of service offering
factors.
satisfaction.
and delivery, the
• Sanctions and
challenge of radically
fines for non-
new and different
compliance with
business models,
new laws, etc.
and the failure to
foresee the impact
of, or adequately
respond to and
comply with,
changing or new
laws and regulations.
Macroeconomic
factors such as a
global/market
downturn and
contraction/changing
requirements in
certain sectors.
Third-party
• Poor quality work.
• Third-party appointment
This has been added as a
Relationships
• Ethical issues.
and due diligence
new risk for 2019 to
A failure to optimally
• Lack of control
processes.
capture risks relating to
manage the way in
over services being
• Standard third-party
Intertek's relationships
which we work with
provided via third
contracts.
with all third parties.
third parties
parties.
• Third-party lease
The mitigating controls in
(including
• Failing to agree
reviews.
place should address the
landlords, suppliers,
optional terms,
• Vendor/supplier financial
risks faced and we
subcontractors or
including pricing
diligence.
continue to monitor these
agents) from a
with suppliers.
• Supplier Code of
relationships on an
financial,
• Contracting with
Conduct.
ongoing basis.
commercial, risk,
suppliers whose
• Annual reviews of
governance, security
sustainability,
quality and pricing.
or sustainability
ethical, cyber or
• Training on Code of
perspective.
other standards
Ethics for key third
Poorly established
cause a risk to
parties.
and
Intertek, its
• Supply chain risk review
maintained
reputation or its
as part of compliance with
relationships could
operations.
Modern Slavery Act.
increase the
chances of poor
quality work, ethical
issues and
a lack of control over
the
services Intertek is
providing via third
parties.
UK Withdrawal
• Reduced work
• Monitoring of
This risk remains the
from the EU
volumes or delays in
legal/regulatory/political
same as in 2018, and
(Brexit)
anticipated
developments affecting
uncertainty remains.
Flow of goods and
customer orders.
Group
Brexit has a direct impact
services: increased
• Longer-term
companies and our ability
on our UK Notified Bodies
friction at customs
changes in global
to operate.
and we have taken steps
points could disrupt
supply chains could
• Engagement with
to relocate these
our customers' 'just
lead to a need to
customers to monitor
businesses to address
in time' supply
refocus our service
developments, views and
that risk.
chains in the short-
offering or delivery
feedback.
We continue to monitor
term or lead to
locations to align
• Monitoring of media and
changes in global
optimally with
public statements by
developments.
supply chains in the
customer
customers/regulatory
mid- to longer-term.
requirements and to
bodies/
People: restrictions
remain competitive.
other stakeholders.
• A failure to attract
• Liaising with UK
on the free
and retain talent
Government departments
movement of people
could lead to a
to gather intelligence and
between the UK and
failure to optimise
explore opportunities to
EU could make it
growth.
support.
more difficult to
• A failure to
• Brexit planning to
attract and retain
identify, understand
mitigate impacts on
talent in those
and align our
Notified Bodies, people
markets.
service offering and
and customer service
Regulatory
delivery with
delivery.
environment: de-
additional or
• Access to market sector
harmonisation
diverging regulatory
analysis from advisers.
relating to product
barriers could lead
• Prioritised investment in
or manufacturing
to a loss of revenue/
growth/strategic areas.
standards could
profitability/market
increase the
share.
regulatory burden on
our customers and
have an impact their
investment
decisions.
IT Systems and
• Loss of revenue
• Information systems
We believe this risk has
Data Security
due to down time.
policy and governance
increased in 2019 as
Systems integrity:
• Potential loss of
structure.
cyber-attacks are
major IT systems
sensitive data with
• Regular system
becoming increasingly
integrity issue, or
associated legal
maintenance.
sophisticated.
data security breach,
implications,
• Backup systems in
In 2019, we implemented
either due to internal
including regulatory
place.
mandatory IT awareness
or external factors
sanctions and
• Disaster recovery plans
training for all
such as deliberate
potential fines.
that are constantly tested
employees. A key focus
interference or
• Potential costs of
and
of our mitigation
power
IT systems'
improved to minimise the
activities was on identity
shortages/cuts etc.
replacement
impact if a failure does
and access management
and repair.
occur.
Systems
to ensure end-user
• Loss of customer
• Global Information
functionality: a
security and data
confidence.
Security policies in place
failure to define the
management.
• Damage to
(IT, Data Protection, Cyber
right IT strategies,
reputation.
Security).
maintain existing IT
• Loss of
• Adherence to IT finance
systems or
revenue/profitability
systems controls (part of
implement new IT
if we fail to adopt an
Core Mandatory Controls
systems with the
IT investment
('CMCs')).
required
strategy which
• Adherence to IT general
functionality and
supports the
controls.
which are fit for
Group's growth,
• Internal and external
purpose, in each
innovation and
audit testing.
case to support the
customer offering.
• Processes to ensure
Group's growth,
compliance with GDPR.
innovation and
competitive
customer offering.
Data security: a failure to adequately protect the Group's confidential information, customer confidential information or the personal data of the Group's employees, customers or other stakeholders.
Coronavirus
• There is a health
• We are closely
This has been added as a
(COVID-19)The risk
and safety risk to
monitoring our people's
new risk for 2019 to
caused by the
our people who
health, safety and security
capture the risks of this
outbreak of
come into contact
and relevant
developing situation in
coronavirus, which
with confirmed
regulatory requirements.
China and other
started in Wuhan in
cases.
• We have implemented
countries.
December 2019 and
• In affected areas,
extensive hygiene control
We are working closely
has been declared a
there is a risk that
and prevention measures
with our clients to
Public Health
the ability of our
for our
prioritise the health and
Emergency of
people to work as
office and field-based
safety of our and their
International
normal is impacted
people.
people and to maximise
Concern by the
by mandatory
• We have made changes
business continuity.
World Health
health and safety
to operational procedures
Organisation. The
restrictions,
to redirect work to
virus is a potential
including quarantine
Intertek
risk to: (1) the health
and travel
facilities in unaffected
and safety of our
restrictions in
locations.
people; (2) the
certain cases.
• We are engaging closely
ability of our and
• There is a risk that
with our customers to
our customers'
the ability of our
support their needs.
businesses to
people to perform
• We have put in place
operate normally;
field-based work
temporary travel
and (3) global
(audits and
restrictions into and out of
supply chains and
inspections) is
China and Hong Kong.
the flow of goods
further affected by
• We have working groups
and services.
control and
at the Group, regional and
prevention
local levels to monitor the
measures that we
situation and put
and our clients
appropriate mitigation
are taking.
action and continuity
• In affected areas,
plans in place.
there is risk of
disruption to our
normal operations
both as a
consequence of the
issues
faced by our people
and of the impact to
our clients'
operations and
production levels.
•There is a risk that
an ongoing situation
could disrupt the
China
and/or global supply
chains, which could
lead to a need to
refocus our
service offering or
delivery locations to
align optimally with
customer
requirements and to
remain competitive.
• There is a risk that
our 2020
performance will be
affected by the
temporary
disruption to the
supply chains of our
clients and any
impact it may have
on global trade
activities.
Legal and Regulatory
Regulatory and
• Loss of revenue,
• Monitoring of regulatory
This risk remains stable
Political
profitability and/or
environment and political
compared with 2018.
Landscape
market share.
developments.
A failure to identify
• Increase to costs
• Analysis of impact of
and respond
of operations,
regulatory and political
appropriately to a
reduction in
changes on operational
change in law and/or
profitability.
SOPs
regulation, or to a
• Reduction in the
and Group policies.
political decision,
attractiveness of
• Membership of relevant
event or condition
investment in
associations, e.g. IFIA with
which could impact
specific
related advocacy and
demand for the
business, sectors or
liaison activities.
Group's services or
markets and/or
the Group's ability to
adverse change the
grow, innovate
competitive
and/or provide a
landscape.
competitive
customer offering in
any existing or new
industry sector or
market.
Business Ethics
• Litigation,
• Annual Code of Ethics
This risk remains stable
Non-compliance with
including significant
training and sign-off
compared with 2018.
Intertek's Code of
fines and debarment
requirement.
Ongoing annual
Ethics ('Code')
from certain
• Whistleblowing
confirmations ensure that
and/or related laws
territories/activities.
programme, monitored by
staff verify compliance
such as anti-bribery,
• Reputational
the Group Risk
with the Code of Ethics.
anti-money
damage.
Committee, where
Local compliance officers
laundering, and fair
• Loss of
staff are encouraged to
competition
accreditation.
report, without risk, any
perform due diligence on
legislation. Non-
• Erosion of
fraudulent or other
sub-contractors to check
compliance could be
customer
activity likely to adversely
that they have signed the
either accidental or
confidence.
affect the reputation of
Group's Code.
deliberate, and
• Impact on share
the Group.
During 2019, 168 (2018:
committed either by
price.
• Enhanced processes for
158) non-compliance
our people or sub-
engagement with
issues were reported
contractors who
suppliers and third
through the
must also abide by
parties.
whistleblowing hotline
the Code.
• Zero-tolerance approach
and other routes. All were
with regard to any
investigated, with 40
inappropriate behaviour
(2018: 45) substantiated
by any individual
and corrective action
employed by the Group,
taken.
or acting on the Group's
behalf.
• The Group employs local
people in each country
who are aware of local
legal and
regulatory requirements.
There are also extensive
internal compliance and
audit systems to facilitate
compliance. Expert advice
is taken in areas where
regulations are uncertain.
• The Group continues to
dedicate resources to
ensure compliance with
the UK
Bribery Act and all other
anti-bribery legislation,
and internal policy.
Financial
Financial Risk
• Financial losses
• The Group has financial,
This risk remains stable
Risk of theft, fraud
with a direct impact
management and systems
compared with 2018.
or financial
on the bottom line.
controls in place to ensure
Review and update of
misstatement by
• Large-scale losses
that the Group's assets
core mandatory controls
employees. On
can affect financial
are protected from major
for year-end compliance
acquisitions or
results.
financial risks.
certification.
investments, the
• Potential legal
• Adherence to Authorities
financial risk or
proceedings leading
Grid (which sets approval
exposure arising
to costs and
limits for financial
from due diligence,
management time.
transactions).
integration or
• Corresponding loss
• Legal, financial and
performance
of value and
other due diligence on
delivery failures.
reputation could
M&A and other
result in funding
investments.
being withdrawn or
• A detailed system of
provided at higher
financial reporting is in
interest rates.
place to ensure that
• Possible adverse
monthly financial results
publicity.
are thoroughly reviewed.
The Group also operates a
rigorous programme of
internal audits and
management reviews.
Independent external
auditors review the
Group's half-year results
and audit the Group's
annual financial
statements.
2. RELATED PARTIES
Identity of related parties
The Group has a related party relationship with its key management. Transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries and between subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not discussed in note 21.
Transactions with key management personnel
Key management personnel compensation, including the Group's Directors, is shown in the table below:
2019
2018
£m
£m
Short-term benefits
11.4
10.6
Post-employment benefits
0.9
0.8
Equity-settled transactions
9.7
8.5
Total
22.0
19.8
More detailed information concerning Directors' remuneration, shareholdings, pension entitlements and other long-term incentive plans is shown in the audited part of the Remuneration report. Apart from the above, no member of key management had a personal interest in any business transactions of the Group.
3. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the Financial Statements
The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the ﬁnancial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulation.
Company law requires the Directors to prepare ﬁnancial statements for each ﬁnancial year. Under that law, the Directors have prepared the Group ﬁnancial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the European Union and Company ﬁnancial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework', and applicable law). Under company law, the Directors must not approve the ﬁnancial statements unless they are satisﬁed that they give a true and fair view of the state of aﬀairs of the Group and Company and of the profit or loss of the Group and Company for that period. In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are required to:
select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
state whether applicable IFRSs as adopted by theEuropean Union have been followed for the Group financial statements and United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101, have been followed for the Company financial statements, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;
make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and
prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group and Company will continue in business.
The Directors are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are suﬃcient to show and explain the Group and Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the ﬁnancial position of the Group and Company and enable them to ensure that the ﬁnancial statements and the Directors' Remuneration report comply with the Companies Act 2006 and, as regards the Group financial statements, Article 4 of the IAS Regulation.
The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the Company's website. Legislation in theUnited Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.
Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Financial Report
The Directors consider that the Annual Report and Accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group and Company's position and performance, business model and strategy.
Each of the Directors, whose names and functions are listed in the Directors' report confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:
the Company financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework', and applicable law), give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company;
the Group financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and
the Directors' report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group and Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.
The Directors' report comprising pages 58 to 103 and the Group Strategic report comprising pages 1 to 57 have been approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by the Chief Executive Officer.
The Company's 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies of all of these documents may also be obtained from:
Fiona Evans
Group Company Secretary
33 Cavendish Square
London
W1G 0PS
Registered Number: 4267576
Telephone:
+44 (0)20 7396 3400
Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Denis Moreau, Investor Relations
investor@intertek.com
Telephone:
+44 (0) 20 7396 3415
Jonathon Brill, FTI Consulting
intertek@fticonsulting.com
Telephone:
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.
Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.
Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.
