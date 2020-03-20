Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intertek Group plc    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : Annual Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:08am EDT

RNS Number : 8827G

Intertek Group PLC

20 March 2020

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(the 'Company')

20 March 2020

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2019 AND NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ('DTR') 4.1.3R, the Company announces that the following documents have been posted to shareholders and submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Intertek Group plc 2019 Annual Report and Accounts;
  • Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting; and
  • Proxy Form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The above mentioned documents (except for the Proxy Form) are available on our website atwww.intertek.comand will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The 2020 Annual General Meeting is due to be held on Thursday,21 May 2020 at 9.00 a.m. in the Marlborough Theatre, No.11 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0AN.

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5R, the information contained in the Appendix below is extracted from the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2019 Full Year Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 issued on 3 March 2020. Both documents are available atwww.intertek.comand together constitute the material required by DTR 6.3.5R to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This material is not a substitute for reading the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts in full. Page numbers and cross references in the extracted information refer to page numbers and cross references in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts.

Appendix

1. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

This section sets out a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that could have a material adverse eect on the Group's strategy, performance, results, financial condition and reputation.

Risk framework

The Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. This work is complemented by the Group Risk Committee, whose purpose is to manage, assess and promote the continuous improvement of the Group's risk management, controls and assurance systems.

This risk governance framework is described in more detail in the Directors' report on pages 76 to 80.

The Group Audit Director and the Group General Counsel, who report to the Chief Financial Ocer and Chief Executive Ocer respectively, have accountability for reporting the key risks that the Group faces, the controls and assurance processes in place and any mitigating actions or controls. Both roles report to the Audit Committee, attend its meetings and meet with individual members each year as required.

Risks are formally identiﬁed and recorded in a risk register which is owned by each of the Group's divisional, regional and functional risk committees. Risk registers are updated throughout the year by these risk committees and are used to plan the Group's internal audit and risk strategy.

In addition to the risk registers, all senior executives and their direct reports are required to complete an annual return to conﬁrm that management controls have been effectively applied during the year. The return covers Sales, Operations, IT, Finance and People.

Principal risks

The Group is aected by a number of risk factors, some of which, including macroeconomic and industry-speciﬁc cyclical risks, are outside the Group's control. Some risks are particular to Intertek's operations. The principal risks of which the Group is aware are detailed on pages 51 to 55, including a commentary on how the Group mitigates these risks. These risks and uncertainties do not appear in any particular order of potential materiality or probability of occurrence.

There may be other risks that are currently unknown or regarded as immaterial which could turn out to be material. Any of these risks could have the potential to impact the performance of the Group, its assets, liquidity, capital resources and its reputation.

Changes to principal risks

Our principal risks continue to evolve in response to our changing risk environment. We added Brexit as a risk last year and have retained it because of the continuing political uncertainty. Although we are keeping Brexit developments under review, we do not at this stage perceive any material risk to the Company's viability arising from Brexit.

We have added two risks this year. The ﬁrst is third-party relationships, which relates to how we manage the way in which we work with third parties (including landlords, suppliers, sub-contractors or agents) optimally from a ﬁnancial, commercial, risk, governance, security or sustainability perspective. We have added this risk to reflect our increased focus on sustainability, including in our supply chains.

The second is Coronavirus (Covid-19), which relates to the outbreak of coronavirus which started inWuhan in December 2019 and has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation. It is too early to assess what impact the developing situation in China and other countries will have on our clients' resumption of production activities. We are working closely with our clients to mitigate the risks caused by the virus and maximise business continuity in our and their operations.

Operational

PRINCIPAL RISK

POSSIBLE

MITIGATION

2019 UPDATE

IMPACT

Reputation

• Failure to meet

• Quality Management

This risk remains stable

Reputation is key to

financial

Systems; adherence to

compared with 2018.

the Group

performance

these is regularly audited

The Group continues to

maintaining and

expectations.

and reviewed by external

invest in staff

growing its business.

• Exposure to

parties, including

development, quality

Reputation risk can

material legal

accreditation bodies.

systems and standard

occur in a number of

claims, associated

• Risk Management

processes to prevent

ways: directly as the

costs and wasted

Framework and

operational failures.

result of the actions

management time.

associated controls and

of the Group or a

• Destruction of

assurance processes,

Group company

shareholder value.

including contractual

itself; indirectly due

• Loss of existing or

review and liability caps

to the actions of an

new business.

where appropriate.

Page 1 of 7

employee or

• Loss of key staff.

• Code of Ethics which is

employees; or

communicated to all staff,

through the actions

who undergo regular

of other parties,

training.

such as joint venture

• Zero-tolerance approach

partners, suppliers,

with regard to any

customers or other

inappropriate behaviour

industry participants.

by any individual

employed by the Group,

or acting on the Group's

behalf.

• Whistle-blowing

programme, monitored by

the Audit Committee,

where staff are

encouraged to report,

without risk, any

fraudulent or other

activity likely to adversely

affect the reputation of

the Group.

• Relationship

management and

communication with

external stakeholders.

Customer

• May lead to

• Net Promoter Score

This risk remains stable

Service

customer

('NPS') customer

compared with 2018.

A failure to focus on

dissatisfaction and

satisfaction, customer

customer needs, to

customer loss.

sales trends and

provide customer

• Gradual erosion of

turnaround time tracking.

innovation or to

market share and

• Global and Local Key

deliver our services

reputation if

Account Management

in accordance with

competitors are

('GKAM'/'LKAM') initiatives

our customers'

perceived to have

in place.

expectations and our

better, more

• Customer feedback

customer promise.

responsive or more

meetings.

consistent service

• Customer

offerings.

claims/complaints

reporting.

People Retention

• Poor management

• HR strategy policies and

This risk remains stable

The Group operates

succession.

systems.

compared with 2018.

in specialised sectors

• Lack of continuity.

• Development and

and

• Failure to optimise

reward programme to

needs to attract and

growth.

retain and motivate

retain employees

• Impact on quality,

employees.

with relevant

reputation and

• Succession planning to

experience and

customer

ensure effective

knowledge in order

confidence.

continuation of leadership

to take advantage of

• Loss of talent to

and expertise.

all growth

competitors and lost

opportunities.

market share.

Operational

• Individual or

• Quality management

This risk remains stable

Health,

multiple injuries to

and associated controls,

compared with 2018.

Safety and

employees

including safety training,

Security

and others.

appropriate PPE (Personal

Any health and

• Litigation or

Protective Equipment),

safety incident

legal/regulatory

Health & Safety policies

arising from our

enforcement action

(including due diligence

activities. This could

(including

on sub-contractors),

result in injury to

prosecution) leading

meetings and

Intertek's

to reputational

communication.

employees, sub-

damage.

• Avoiding fatalities,

contractors,

• Loss of

accidents and hazardous

customers and/or

accreditation.

situations is paramount. It

any other

• Erosion of

is expected that Intertek

stakeholders

customer

employees will operate to

affected.

confidence.

the highest standards of

health and safety at all

times and there are

controls in place to

reduce incidents.

Industry and

• Failure to

• GKAM and LKAM

This risk remains stable

Competitive

maximise revenue

initiatives in place.

compared with 2018.The

Landscape

opportunities.

• Diversification of

Group's results have been

A failure to identify,

• Failure to take

customer base.

impacted by the lower

manage and take

advantage of new

• Focus on new services

levels of capital

advantage of

opportunities.

and acquisitions.

expenditure in the

emerging and future

• Lack of ability to

• Tracking new laws and

energy sector, driven by

risks. Examples

respond flexibly.

regulations.

lower oil prices, but more

include the

• Erosion of market

• Regular strategic and

than offset by the diverse

opportunities

share.

business line reviews.

nature of the Group and

provided by new

• Impact on share

• Development of ATIC-

its ability to grow

markets and

price.

selling initiatives.

revenue and manage the

customers, a failure

• Failure to respond

• NPS customer research

cost base.

to innovate in terms

to macroeconomic

to understand customer

of service offering

factors.

satisfaction.

and delivery, the

• Sanctions and

challenge of radically

fines for non-

new and different

compliance with

business models,

new laws, etc.

and the failure to

foresee the impact

of, or adequately

respond to and

comply with,

changing or new

Page 2 of 7

laws and regulations.

Macroeconomic

factors such as a

global/market

downturn and

contraction/changing

requirements in

certain sectors.

Third-party

• Poor quality work.

• Third-party appointment

This has been added as a

Relationships

• Ethical issues.

and due diligence

new risk for 2019 to

A failure to optimally

• Lack of control

processes.

capture risks relating to

manage the way in

over services being

• Standard third-party

Intertek's relationships

which we work with

provided via third

contracts.

with all third parties.

third parties

parties.

• Third-party lease

The mitigating controls in

(including

• Failing to agree

reviews.

place should address the

landlords, suppliers,

optional terms,

• Vendor/supplier financial

risks faced and we

subcontractors or

including pricing

diligence.

continue to monitor these

agents) from a

with suppliers.

• Supplier Code of

relationships on an

financial,

• Contracting with

Conduct.

ongoing basis.

commercial, risk,

suppliers whose

• Annual reviews of

governance, security

sustainability,

quality and pricing.

or sustainability

ethical, cyber or

• Training on Code of

perspective.

other standards

Ethics for key third

Poorly established

cause a risk to

parties.

and

Intertek, its

• Supply chain risk review

maintained

reputation or its

as part of compliance with

relationships could

operations.

Modern Slavery Act.

increase the

chances of poor

quality work, ethical

issues and

a lack of control over

the

services Intertek is

providing via third

parties.

UK Withdrawal

• Reduced work

• Monitoring of

This risk remains the

from the EU

volumes or delays in

legal/regulatory/political

same as in 2018, and

(Brexit)

anticipated

developments affecting

uncertainty remains.

Flow of goods and

customer orders.

Group

Brexit has a direct impact

services: increased

• Longer-term

companies and our ability

on our UK Notified Bodies

friction at customs

changes in global

to operate.

and we have taken steps

points could disrupt

supply chains could

• Engagement with

to relocate these

our customers' 'just

lead to a need to

customers to monitor

businesses to address

in time' supply

refocus our service

developments, views and

that risk.

chains in the short-

offering or delivery

feedback.

We continue to monitor

term or lead to

locations to align

• Monitoring of media and

changes in global

optimally with

public statements by

developments.

supply chains in the

customer

customers/regulatory

mid- to longer-term.

requirements and to

bodies/

People: restrictions

remain competitive.

other stakeholders.

• A failure to attract

• Liaising with UK

on the free

and retain talent

Government departments

movement of people

could lead to a

to gather intelligence and

between the UK and

failure to optimise

explore opportunities to

EU could make it

growth.

support.

more difficult to

• A failure to

• Brexit planning to

attract and retain

identify, understand

mitigate impacts on

talent in those

and align our

Notified Bodies, people

markets.

service offering and

and customer service

Regulatory

delivery with

delivery.

environment: de-

additional or

• Access to market sector

harmonisation

diverging regulatory

analysis from advisers.

relating to product

barriers could lead

• Prioritised investment in

or manufacturing

to a loss of revenue/

growth/strategic areas.

standards could

profitability/market

increase the

share.

regulatory burden on

our customers and

have an impact their

investment

decisions.

IT Systems and

• Loss of revenue

• Information systems

We believe this risk has

Data Security

due to down time.

policy and governance

increased in 2019 as

Systems integrity:

• Potential loss of

structure.

cyber-attacks are

major IT systems

sensitive data with

• Regular system

becoming increasingly

integrity issue, or

associated legal

maintenance.

sophisticated.

data security breach,

implications,

• Backup systems in

In 2019, we implemented

either due to internal

including regulatory

place.

mandatory IT awareness

or external factors

sanctions and

• Disaster recovery plans

training for all

such as deliberate

potential fines.

that are constantly tested

employees. A key focus

interference or

• Potential costs of

and

of our mitigation

power

IT systems'

improved to minimise the

activities was on identity

shortages/cuts etc.

replacement

impact if a failure does

and access management

and repair.

occur.

Systems

to ensure end-user

• Loss of customer

• Global Information

functionality: a

security and data

confidence.

Security policies in place

failure to define the

management.

• Damage to

(IT, Data Protection, Cyber

right IT strategies,

reputation.

Security).

maintain existing IT

• Loss of

• Adherence to IT finance

systems or

revenue/profitability

systems controls (part of

implement new IT

if we fail to adopt an

Core Mandatory Controls

systems with the

IT investment

('CMCs')).

required

strategy which

• Adherence to IT general

functionality and

supports the

controls.

which are fit for

Group's growth,

• Internal and external

Page 3 of 7

purpose, in each

innovation and

audit testing.

case to support the

customer offering.

• Processes to ensure

Group's growth,

compliance with GDPR.

innovation and

competitive

customer offering.

Data security: a failure to adequately protect the Group's confidential information, customer confidential information or the personal data of the Group's employees, customers or other stakeholders.

Coronavirus

• There is a health

• We are closely

This has been added as a

(COVID-19)The risk

and safety risk to

monitoring our people's

new risk for 2019 to

caused by the

our people who

health, safety and security

capture the risks of this

outbreak of

come into contact

and relevant

developing situation in

coronavirus, which

with confirmed

regulatory requirements.

China and other

started in Wuhan in

cases.

• We have implemented

countries.

December 2019 and

• In affected areas,

extensive hygiene control

We are working closely

has been declared a

there is a risk that

and prevention measures

with our clients to

Public Health

the ability of our

for our

prioritise the health and

Emergency of

people to work as

office and field-based

safety of our and their

International

normal is impacted

people.

people and to maximise

Concern by the

by mandatory

• We have made changes

business continuity.

World Health

health and safety

to operational procedures

Organisation. The

restrictions,

to redirect work to

virus is a potential

including quarantine

Intertek

risk to: (1) the health

and travel

facilities in unaffected

and safety of our

restrictions in

locations.

people; (2) the

certain cases.

• We are engaging closely

ability of our and

• There is a risk that

with our customers to

our customers'

the ability of our

support their needs.

businesses to

people to perform

• We have put in place

operate normally;

field-based work

temporary travel

and (3) global

(audits and

restrictions into and out of

supply chains and

inspections) is

China and Hong Kong.

the flow of goods

further affected by

• We have working groups

and services.

control and

at the Group, regional and

prevention

local levels to monitor the

measures that we

situation and put

and our clients

appropriate mitigation

are taking.

action and continuity

• In affected areas,

plans in place.

there is risk of

disruption to our

normal operations

both as a

consequence of the

issues

faced by our people

and of the impact to

our clients'

operations and

production levels.

•There is a risk that

an ongoing situation

could disrupt the

China

and/or global supply

chains, which could

lead to a need to

refocus our

service offering or

delivery locations to

align optimally with

customer

requirements and to

remain competitive.

• There is a risk that

our 2020

performance will be

affected by the

temporary

disruption to the

supply chains of our

clients and any

impact it may have

on global trade

activities.

Legal and Regulatory

Regulatory and

• Loss of revenue,

• Monitoring of regulatory

This risk remains stable

Political

profitability and/or

environment and political

compared with 2018.

Landscape

market share.

developments.

A failure to identify

• Increase to costs

• Analysis of impact of

and respond

of operations,

regulatory and political

appropriately to a

reduction in

changes on operational

change in law and/or

profitability.

SOPs

regulation, or to a

• Reduction in the

and Group policies.

political decision,

attractiveness of

• Membership of relevant

Page 4 of 7

event or condition

investment in

associations, e.g. IFIA with

which could impact

specific

related advocacy and

demand for the

business, sectors or

liaison activities.

Group's services or

markets and/or

the Group's ability to

adverse change the

grow, innovate

competitive

and/or provide a

landscape.

competitive

customer offering in

any existing or new

industry sector or

market.

Business Ethics

• Litigation,

• Annual Code of Ethics

This risk remains stable

Non-compliance with

including significant

training and sign-off

compared with 2018.

Intertek's Code of

fines and debarment

requirement.

Ongoing annual

Ethics ('Code')

from certain

• Whistleblowing

confirmations ensure that

and/or related laws

territories/activities.

programme, monitored by

staff verify compliance

such as anti-bribery,

• Reputational

the Group Risk

with the Code of Ethics.

anti-money

damage.

Committee, where

Local compliance officers

laundering, and fair

• Loss of

staff are encouraged to

competition

accreditation.

report, without risk, any

perform due diligence on

legislation. Non-

• Erosion of

fraudulent or other

sub-contractors to check

compliance could be

customer

activity likely to adversely

that they have signed the

either accidental or

confidence.

affect the reputation of

Group's Code.

deliberate, and

• Impact on share

the Group.

During 2019, 168 (2018:

committed either by

price.

• Enhanced processes for

158) non-compliance

our people or sub-

engagement with

issues were reported

contractors who

suppliers and third

through the

must also abide by

parties.

whistleblowing hotline

the Code.

• Zero-tolerance approach

and other routes. All were

with regard to any

investigated, with 40

inappropriate behaviour

(2018: 45) substantiated

by any individual

and corrective action

employed by the Group,

taken.

or acting on the Group's

behalf.

• The Group employs local

people in each country

who are aware of local

legal and

regulatory requirements.

There are also extensive

internal compliance and

audit systems to facilitate

compliance. Expert advice

is taken in areas where

regulations are uncertain.

• The Group continues to

dedicate resources to

ensure compliance with

the UK

Bribery Act and all other

anti-bribery legislation,

and internal policy.

Financial

Financial Risk

• Financial losses

• The Group has financial,

This risk remains stable

Risk of theft, fraud

with a direct impact

management and systems

compared with 2018.

or financial

on the bottom line.

controls in place to ensure

Review and update of

misstatement by

• Large-scale losses

that the Group's assets

core mandatory controls

employees. On

can affect financial

are protected from major

for year-end compliance

acquisitions or

results.

financial risks.

certification.

investments, the

• Potential legal

• Adherence to Authorities

financial risk or

proceedings leading

Grid (which sets approval

exposure arising

to costs and

limits for financial

from due diligence,

management time.

transactions).

integration or

• Corresponding loss

• Legal, financial and

performance

of value and

other due diligence on

delivery failures.

reputation could

M&A and other

result in funding

investments.

being withdrawn or

• A detailed system of

provided at higher

financial reporting is in

interest rates.

place to ensure that

• Possible adverse

monthly financial results

publicity.

are thoroughly reviewed.

The Group also operates a

rigorous programme of

internal audits and

management reviews.

Independent external

auditors review the

Group's half-year results

and audit the Group's

annual financial

statements.

2. RELATED PARTIES

Identity of related parties

The Group has a related party relationship with its key management. Transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries and between subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not discussed in note 21.

Transactions with key management personnel

Key management personnel compensation, including the Group's Directors, is shown in the table below:

Page 5 of 7

2019

2018

£m

£m

Short-term benefits

11.4

10.6

Post-employment benefits

0.9

0.8

Equity-settled transactions

9.7

8.5

Total

22.0

19.8

More detailed information concerning Directors' remuneration, shareholdings, pension entitlements and other long-term incentive plans is shown in the audited part of the Remuneration report. Apart from the above, no member of key management had a personal interest in any business transactions of the Group.

3. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the Financial Statements

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the ﬁnancial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulation.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare ﬁnancial statements for each ﬁnancial year. Under that law, the Directors have prepared the Group ﬁnancial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the European Union and Company ﬁnancial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework', and applicable law). Under company law, the Directors must not approve the ﬁnancial statements unless they are satisﬁed that they give a true and fair view of the state of aairs of the Group and Company and of the profit or loss of the Group and Company for that period. In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are required to:

  • select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
  • state whether applicable IFRSs as adopted by theEuropean Union have been followed for the Group financial statements and United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101, have been followed for the Company financial statements, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;
  • make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and
  • prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group and Company will continue in business.

The Directors are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sucient to show and explain the Group and Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the ﬁnancial position of the Group and Company and enable them to ensure that the ﬁnancial statements and the Directors' Remuneration report comply with the Companies Act 2006 and, as regards the Group financial statements, Article 4 of the IAS Regulation.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the Company's website. Legislation in theUnited Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Financial Report

The Directors consider that the Annual Report and Accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group and Company's position and performance, business model and strategy.

Each of the Directors, whose names and functions are listed in the Directors' report confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

  • the Company financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework', and applicable law), give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company;
  • the Group financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and
  • the Directors' report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group and Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

The Directors' report comprising pages 58 to 103 and the Group Strategic report comprising pages 1 to 57 have been approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by the Chief Executive Officer.

The Company's 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies of all of these documents may also be obtained from:

Fiona Evans

Group Company Secretary

33 Cavendish Square

London

W1G 0PS

Registered Number: 4267576

Telephone:

+44 (0)20 7396 3400

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Denis Moreau, Investor Relations

investor@intertek.com

Telephone:

+44 (0) 20 7396 3415

Jonathon Brill, FTI Consulting

intertek@fticonsulting.com

Telephone:

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Page 6 of 7

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACSUKUBRRUUOAAR

Page 7 of 7

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 09:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
05:08aINTERTEK : Annual Financial Report
PU
03/10IN-COSMETICS GLOBAL 2020 : Visit Intertek Experts at the Leading Event for Beaut..
PU
03/09INTERTEK : Update On Novel Coronavirus
PU
03/08INTERTEK : grants ISO 21401 certification to Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas for..
PU
03/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple settles lawsuit, Xerox launches hostile bid for HP
03/03INTERTEK : expects coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 performance
RE
03/03INTERTEK : 2019 Full Year Results Announcement
PU
03/03INTERTEK GROUP PLC : Slide show results
CO
03/03INTERTEK GROUP PLC : Annual results
CO
02/28INTERTEK GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 984 M
EBIT 2019 514 M
Net income 2019 320 M
Debt 2019 851 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,53x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
Capitalization 6 701 M
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5 167,84  GBp
Last Close Price 4 164,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Edward Reid Chairman
Ross McCluskey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Diane Bitzel Chief Information Officer
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-28.84%7 807
CINTAS CORPORATION-33.86%18 466
TELEPERFORMANCE-19.83%10 427
EDENRED-25.44%8 814
RENTOKIL INITIAL-22.43%7 830
BUREAU VERITAS SA-24.36%7 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group