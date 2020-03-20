Intertek : Annual Financial Report 0 03/20/2020 | 05:08am EDT Send by mail :

INTERTEK GROUP PLC (the 'Company') 20 March 2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2019 AND NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ('DTR') 4.1.3R, the Company announces that the following documents have been posted to shareholders and submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism: Intertek Group plc 2019 Annual Report and Accounts;

Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting; and

Proxy Form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting. The above mentioned documents (except for the Proxy Form) are available on our website atwww.intertek.comand will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The 2020 Annual General Meeting is due to be held on Thursday,21 May 2020 at 9.00 a.m. in the Marlborough Theatre, No.11 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0AN. In compliance with DTR 6.3.5R, the information contained in the Appendix below is extracted from the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2019 Full Year Results Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 issued on 3 March 2020. Both documents are available atwww.intertek.comand together constitute the material required by DTR 6.3.5R to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This material is not a substitute for reading the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts in full. Page numbers and cross references in the extracted information refer to page numbers and cross references in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts. Appendix 1. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES This section sets out a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that could have a material adverse eﬀect on the Group's strategy, performance, results, financial condition and reputation. Risk framework The Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. This work is complemented by the Group Risk Committee, whose purpose is to manage, assess and promote the continuous improvement of the Group's risk management, controls and assurance systems. This risk governance framework is described in more detail in the Directors' report on pages 76 to 80. The Group Audit Director and the Group General Counsel, who report to the Chief Financial Oﬃcer and Chief Executive Oﬃcer respectively, have accountability for reporting the key risks that the Group faces, the controls and assurance processes in place and any mitigating actions or controls. Both roles report to the Audit Committee, attend its meetings and meet with individual members each year as required. Risks are formally identiﬁed and recorded in a risk register which is owned by each of the Group's divisional, regional and functional risk committees. Risk registers are updated throughout the year by these risk committees and are used to plan the Group's internal audit and risk strategy. In addition to the risk registers, all senior executives and their direct reports are required to complete an annual return to conﬁrm that management controls have been effectively applied during the year. The return covers Sales, Operations, IT, Finance and People. Principal risks The Group is aﬀected by a number of risk factors, some of which, including macroeconomic and industry-speciﬁc cyclical risks, are outside the Group's control. Some risks are particular to Intertek's operations. The principal risks of which the Group is aware are detailed on pages 51 to 55, including a commentary on how the Group mitigates these risks. These risks and uncertainties do not appear in any particular order of potential materiality or probability of occurrence. There may be other risks that are currently unknown or regarded as immaterial which could turn out to be material. Any of these risks could have the potential to impact the performance of the Group, its assets, liquidity, capital resources and its reputation. Changes to principal risks Our principal risks continue to evolve in response to our changing risk environment. We added Brexit as a risk last year and have retained it because of the continuing political uncertainty. Although we are keeping Brexit developments under review, we do not at this stage perceive any material risk to the Company's viability arising from Brexit. We have added two risks this year. The ﬁrst is third-party relationships, which relates to how we manage the way in which we work with third parties (including landlords, suppliers, sub-contractors or agents) optimally from a ﬁnancial, commercial, risk, governance, security or sustainability perspective. We have added this risk to reflect our increased focus on sustainability, including in our supply chains. The second is Coronavirus (Covid-19), which relates to the outbreak of coronavirus which started inWuhan in December 2019 and has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation. It is too early to assess what impact the developing situation in China and other countries will have on our clients' resumption of production activities. We are working closely with our clients to mitigate the risks caused by the virus and maximise business continuity in our and their operations. Operational PRINCIPAL RISK POSSIBLE MITIGATION 2019 UPDATE IMPACT Reputation • Failure to meet • Quality Management This risk remains stable Reputation is key to financial Systems; adherence to compared with 2018. the Group performance these is regularly audited The Group continues to maintaining and expectations. and reviewed by external invest in staff growing its business. • Exposure to parties, including development, quality Reputation risk can material legal accreditation bodies. systems and standard occur in a number of claims, associated • Risk Management processes to prevent ways: directly as the costs and wasted Framework and operational failures. result of the actions management time. associated controls and of the Group or a • Destruction of assurance processes, Group company shareholder value. including contractual itself; indirectly due • Loss of existing or review and liability caps to the actions of an new business. where appropriate. Page 1 of 7 employee or • Loss of key staff. • Code of Ethics which is employees; or communicated to all staff, through the actions who undergo regular of other parties, training. such as joint venture • Zero-tolerance approach partners, suppliers, with regard to any customers or other inappropriate behaviour industry participants. by any individual employed by the Group, or acting on the Group's behalf. • Whistle-blowing programme, monitored by the Audit Committee, where staff are encouraged to report, without risk, any fraudulent or other activity likely to adversely affect the reputation of the Group. • Relationship management and communication with external stakeholders. Customer • May lead to • Net Promoter Score This risk remains stable Service customer ('NPS') customer compared with 2018. A failure to focus on dissatisfaction and satisfaction, customer customer needs, to customer loss. sales trends and provide customer • Gradual erosion of turnaround time tracking. innovation or to market share and • Global and Local Key deliver our services reputation if Account Management in accordance with competitors are ('GKAM'/'LKAM') initiatives our customers' perceived to have in place. expectations and our better, more • Customer feedback customer promise. responsive or more meetings. consistent service • Customer offerings. claims/complaints reporting. People Retention • Poor management • HR strategy policies and This risk remains stable The Group operates succession. systems. compared with 2018. in specialised sectors • Lack of continuity. • Development and and • Failure to optimise reward programme to needs to attract and growth. retain and motivate retain employees • Impact on quality, employees. with relevant reputation and • Succession planning to experience and customer ensure effective knowledge in order confidence. continuation of leadership to take advantage of • Loss of talent to and expertise. all growth competitors and lost opportunities. market share. Operational • Individual or • Quality management This risk remains stable Health, multiple injuries to and associated controls, compared with 2018. Safety and employees including safety training, Security and others. appropriate PPE (Personal Any health and • Litigation or Protective Equipment), safety incident legal/regulatory Health & Safety policies arising from our enforcement action (including due diligence activities. This could (including on sub-contractors), result in injury to prosecution) leading meetings and Intertek's to reputational communication. employees, sub- damage. • Avoiding fatalities, contractors, • Loss of accidents and hazardous customers and/or accreditation. situations is paramount. It any other • Erosion of is expected that Intertek stakeholders customer employees will operate to affected. confidence. the highest standards of health and safety at all times and there are controls in place to reduce incidents. Industry and • Failure to • GKAM and LKAM This risk remains stable Competitive maximise revenue initiatives in place. compared with 2018.The Landscape opportunities. • Diversification of Group's results have been A failure to identify, • Failure to take customer base. impacted by the lower manage and take advantage of new • Focus on new services levels of capital advantage of opportunities. and acquisitions. expenditure in the emerging and future • Lack of ability to • Tracking new laws and energy sector, driven by risks. Examples respond flexibly. regulations. lower oil prices, but more include the • Erosion of market • Regular strategic and than offset by the diverse opportunities share. business line reviews. nature of the Group and provided by new • Impact on share • Development of ATIC- its ability to grow markets and price. selling initiatives. revenue and manage the customers, a failure • Failure to respond • NPS customer research cost base. to innovate in terms to macroeconomic to understand customer of service offering factors. satisfaction. and delivery, the • Sanctions and challenge of radically fines for non- new and different compliance with business models, new laws, etc. and the failure to foresee the impact of, or adequately respond to and comply with, changing or new Page 2 of 7 laws and regulations. Macroeconomic factors such as a global/market downturn and contraction/changing requirements in certain sectors. Third-party • Poor quality work. • Third-party appointment This has been added as a Relationships • Ethical issues. and due diligence new risk for 2019 to A failure to optimally • Lack of control processes. capture risks relating to manage the way in over services being • Standard third-party Intertek's relationships which we work with provided via third contracts. with all third parties. third parties parties. • Third-party lease The mitigating controls in (including • Failing to agree reviews. place should address the landlords, suppliers, optional terms, • Vendor/supplier financial risks faced and we subcontractors or including pricing diligence. continue to monitor these agents) from a with suppliers. • Supplier Code of relationships on an financial, • Contracting with Conduct. ongoing basis. commercial, risk, suppliers whose • Annual reviews of governance, security sustainability, quality and pricing. or sustainability ethical, cyber or • Training on Code of perspective. other standards Ethics for key third Poorly established cause a risk to parties. and Intertek, its • Supply chain risk review maintained reputation or its as part of compliance with relationships could operations. Modern Slavery Act. increase the chances of poor quality work, ethical issues and a lack of control over the services Intertek is providing via third parties. UK Withdrawal • Reduced work • Monitoring of This risk remains the from the EU volumes or delays in legal/regulatory/political same as in 2018, and (Brexit) anticipated developments affecting uncertainty remains. Flow of goods and customer orders. Group Brexit has a direct impact services: increased • Longer-term companies and our ability on our UK Notified Bodies friction at customs changes in global to operate. and we have taken steps points could disrupt supply chains could • Engagement with to relocate these our customers' 'just lead to a need to customers to monitor businesses to address in time' supply refocus our service developments, views and that risk. chains in the short- offering or delivery feedback. We continue to monitor term or lead to locations to align • Monitoring of media and changes in global optimally with public statements by developments. supply chains in the customer customers/regulatory mid- to longer-term. requirements and to bodies/ People: restrictions remain competitive. other stakeholders. • A failure to attract • Liaising with UK on the free and retain talent Government departments movement of people could lead to a to gather intelligence and between the UK and failure to optimise explore opportunities to EU could make it growth. support. more difficult to • A failure to • Brexit planning to attract and retain identify, understand mitigate impacts on talent in those and align our Notified Bodies, people markets. service offering and and customer service Regulatory delivery with delivery. environment: de- additional or • Access to market sector harmonisation diverging regulatory analysis from advisers. relating to product barriers could lead • Prioritised investment in or manufacturing to a loss of revenue/ growth/strategic areas. standards could profitability/market increase the share. regulatory burden on our customers and have an impact their investment decisions. IT Systems and • Loss of revenue • Information systems We believe this risk has Data Security due to down time. policy and governance increased in 2019 as Systems integrity: • Potential loss of structure. cyber-attacks are major IT systems sensitive data with • Regular system becoming increasingly integrity issue, or associated legal maintenance. sophisticated. data security breach, implications, • Backup systems in In 2019, we implemented either due to internal including regulatory place. mandatory IT awareness or external factors sanctions and • Disaster recovery plans training for all such as deliberate potential fines. that are constantly tested employees. A key focus interference or • Potential costs of and of our mitigation power IT systems' improved to minimise the activities was on identity shortages/cuts etc. replacement impact if a failure does and access management and repair. occur. Systems to ensure end-user • Loss of customer • Global Information functionality: a security and data confidence. Security policies in place failure to define the management. • Damage to (IT, Data Protection, Cyber right IT strategies, reputation. Security). maintain existing IT • Loss of • Adherence to IT finance systems or revenue/profitability systems controls (part of implement new IT if we fail to adopt an Core Mandatory Controls systems with the IT investment ('CMCs')). required strategy which • Adherence to IT general functionality and supports the controls. which are fit for Group's growth, • Internal and external Page 3 of 7 purpose, in each innovation and audit testing. case to support the customer offering. • Processes to ensure Group's growth, compliance with GDPR. innovation and competitive customer offering. Data security: a failure to adequately protect the Group's confidential information, customer confidential information or the personal data of the Group's employees, customers or other stakeholders. Coronavirus • There is a health • We are closely This has been added as a (COVID-19)The risk and safety risk to monitoring our people's new risk for 2019 to caused by the our people who health, safety and security capture the risks of this outbreak of come into contact and relevant developing situation in coronavirus, which with confirmed regulatory requirements. China and other started in Wuhan in cases. • We have implemented countries. December 2019 and • In affected areas, extensive hygiene control We are working closely has been declared a there is a risk that and prevention measures with our clients to Public Health the ability of our for our prioritise the health and Emergency of people to work as office and field-based safety of our and their International normal is impacted people. people and to maximise Concern by the by mandatory • We have made changes business continuity. World Health health and safety to operational procedures Organisation. The restrictions, to redirect work to virus is a potential including quarantine Intertek risk to: (1) the health and travel facilities in unaffected and safety of our restrictions in locations. people; (2) the certain cases. • We are engaging closely ability of our and • There is a risk that with our customers to our customers' the ability of our support their needs. businesses to people to perform • We have put in place operate normally; field-based work temporary travel and (3) global (audits and restrictions into and out of supply chains and inspections) is China and Hong Kong. the flow of goods further affected by • We have working groups and services. control and at the Group, regional and prevention local levels to monitor the measures that we situation and put and our clients appropriate mitigation are taking. action and continuity • In affected areas, plans in place. there is risk of disruption to our normal operations both as a consequence of the issues faced by our people and of the impact to our clients' operations and production levels. •There is a risk that an ongoing situation could disrupt the China and/or global supply chains, which could lead to a need to refocus our service offering or delivery locations to align optimally with customer requirements and to remain competitive. • There is a risk that our 2020 performance will be affected by the temporary disruption to the supply chains of our clients and any impact it may have on global trade activities. Legal and Regulatory Regulatory and • Loss of revenue, • Monitoring of regulatory This risk remains stable Political profitability and/or environment and political compared with 2018. Landscape market share. developments. A failure to identify • Increase to costs • Analysis of impact of and respond of operations, regulatory and political appropriately to a reduction in changes on operational change in law and/or profitability. SOPs regulation, or to a • Reduction in the and Group policies. political decision, attractiveness of • Membership of relevant Page 4 of 7 event or condition investment in associations, e.g. IFIA with which could impact specific related advocacy and demand for the business, sectors or liaison activities. Group's services or markets and/or the Group's ability to adverse change the grow, innovate competitive and/or provide a landscape. competitive customer offering in any existing or new industry sector or market. Business Ethics • Litigation, • Annual Code of Ethics This risk remains stable Non-compliance with including significant training and sign-off compared with 2018. Intertek's Code of fines and debarment requirement. Ongoing annual Ethics ('Code') from certain • Whistleblowing confirmations ensure that and/or related laws territories/activities. programme, monitored by staff verify compliance such as anti-bribery, • Reputational the Group Risk with the Code of Ethics. anti-money damage. Committee, where Local compliance officers laundering, and fair • Loss of staff are encouraged to competition accreditation. report, without risk, any perform due diligence on legislation. Non- • Erosion of fraudulent or other sub-contractors to check compliance could be customer activity likely to adversely that they have signed the either accidental or confidence. affect the reputation of Group's Code. deliberate, and • Impact on share the Group. During 2019, 168 (2018: committed either by price. • Enhanced processes for 158) non-compliance our people or sub- engagement with issues were reported contractors who suppliers and third through the must also abide by parties. whistleblowing hotline the Code. • Zero-tolerance approach and other routes. All were with regard to any investigated, with 40 inappropriate behaviour (2018: 45) substantiated by any individual and corrective action employed by the Group, taken. or acting on the Group's behalf. • The Group employs local people in each country who are aware of local legal and regulatory requirements. There are also extensive internal compliance and audit systems to facilitate compliance. Expert advice is taken in areas where regulations are uncertain. • The Group continues to dedicate resources to ensure compliance with the UK Bribery Act and all other anti-bribery legislation, and internal policy. Financial Financial Risk • Financial losses • The Group has financial, This risk remains stable Risk of theft, fraud with a direct impact management and systems compared with 2018. or financial on the bottom line. controls in place to ensure Review and update of misstatement by • Large-scale losses that the Group's assets core mandatory controls employees. On can affect financial are protected from major for year-end compliance acquisitions or results. financial risks. certification. investments, the • Potential legal • Adherence to Authorities financial risk or proceedings leading Grid (which sets approval exposure arising to costs and limits for financial from due diligence, management time. transactions). integration or • Corresponding loss • Legal, financial and performance of value and other due diligence on delivery failures. reputation could M&A and other result in funding investments. being withdrawn or • A detailed system of provided at higher financial reporting is in interest rates. place to ensure that • Possible adverse monthly financial results publicity. are thoroughly reviewed. The Group also operates a rigorous programme of internal audits and management reviews. Independent external auditors review the Group's half-year results and audit the Group's annual financial statements. 2. RELATED PARTIES Identity of related parties The Group has a related party relationship with its key management. Transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries and between subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation and are not discussed in note 21. Transactions with key management personnel Key management personnel compensation, including the Group's Directors, is shown in the table below: Page 5 of 7 2019 2018 £m £m Short-term benefits 11.4 10.6 Post-employment benefits 0.9 0.8 Equity-settled transactions 9.7 8.5 Total 22.0 19.8 More detailed information concerning Directors' remuneration, shareholdings, pension entitlements and other long-term incentive plans is shown in the audited part of the Remuneration report. Apart from the above, no member of key management had a personal interest in any business transactions of the Group. 3. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and the Financial Statements The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the ﬁnancial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulation. Company law requires the Directors to prepare ﬁnancial statements for each ﬁnancial year. Under that law, the Directors have prepared the Group ﬁnancial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRSs') as adopted by the European Union and Company ﬁnancial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework', and applicable law). Under company law, the Directors must not approve the ﬁnancial statements unless they are satisﬁed that they give a true and fair view of the state of aﬀairs of the Group and Company and of the profit or loss of the Group and Company for that period. In preparing the financial statements, the Directors are required to: select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

state whether applicable IFRSs as adopted by theEuropean Union have been followed for the Group financial statements and United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101, have been followed for the Company financial statements, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;

make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group and Company will continue in business. The Directors are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are suﬃcient to show and explain the Group and Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the ﬁnancial position of the Group and Company and enable them to ensure that the ﬁnancial statements and the Directors' Remuneration report comply with the Companies Act 2006 and, as regards the Group financial statements, Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the Company's website. Legislation in theUnited Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Financial Report The Directors consider that the Annual Report and Accounts, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group and Company's position and performance, business model and strategy. Each of the Directors, whose names and functions are listed in the Directors' report confirm that, to the best of their knowledge: the Company financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 'Reduced Disclosure Framework', and applicable law), give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company;

the Group financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and

the Directors' report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group and Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces. The Directors' report comprising pages 58 to 103 and the Group Strategic report comprising pages 1 to 57 have been approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by the Chief Executive Officer. The Company's 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies of all of these documents may also be obtained from: Fiona Evans Group Company Secretary 33 Cavendish Square London W1G 0PS Registered Number: 4267576 Telephone: +44 (0)20 7396 3400 Contacts For further information, please contact: Denis Moreau, Investor Relations investor@intertek.com Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7396 3415 Jonathon Brill, FTI Consulting intertek@fticonsulting.com Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Page 6 of 7 Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END ACSUKUBRRUUOAAR Page 7 of 7 Attachments Original document

