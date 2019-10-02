Intertek : Expands Hazardous Locations Services in China Through Agreement with NEPSI

October 03, 2019

Chicago - Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide is pleased to announce, it has expanded its services for products intended for use in hazardous locations or explosive atmospheres, through an agreement with the National Supervision and Inspection Center for Explosion Protection and Safety of Instrumentation (NEPSI) in China.

Under the agreement Intertek and NEPSI will partner to provide comprehensive Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions to manufacturers looking to import applicable products to the Chinese market, as well as Chinese manufacturers looking to export internationally.

NEPSI is a specialized laboratory approved and authorized by the Chinese government, primarily engaged in research and development of explosive protection technology, testing, verification and certification of electrical equipment for use in explosive atmospheres, as well as explosion protection and safety supervision and assessment of engineering projects. Under the new agreement, which is based on a long-standing relationship between NEPSI and Intertek, the two organizations will partner to provide explosion-proof testing, certification, training, education, auditing and other services to manufacturers requiring compliance and education for explosive products, including IECEx, ATEX, ECAS, ETL certification and CCC for Explosives.

Sunny Rai, Senior Vice President at Intertek, commented: 'Intertek's goal has always been to provide Total Quality Assurance solutions to help our customers bring quality and safety to their industries. We're very pleased to enter into an agreement with NEPSI to expand our years of knowledge and expertise in testing products for hazardous locations to help ensure the safety of these products as they are used in China.'

Intertek provides global solutions to the hazardous locations industry with a proven track record of success supporting clients. From the widely recognized ETL mark and OSHA NRTL approval for North America, to ATEX notified body status for Europe and IECEx certification for global markets, Intertek's team of engineers and technicians have the experience and know-how to help with the certification process and provide training and technical service solutions designed with the industry in mind. For more information, visit www.intertek.com/hazardous-locations.

