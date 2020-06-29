Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intertek Group plc    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : Expands Personal Protective Equipment Services and COVID-19 Solutions with N95 Respirator Precertification Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 10:16am EDT

Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the expansion of its personal protective equipment services to include precertification testing of N95 respirators to requirements set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The new services are the result of the successful accreditation to NIOSH Standard Test Protocols, in accordance with ISO 17025. With these new services, Intertek also expands upon its solutions and resources to support customers and the global community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

N95 respirators reduce a wearer’s exposure to particles, filtering out at least 95 percent of very small particles, including bacteria and viruses. They must be evaluated, tested and approved by NIOSH according to requirements established in NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84. As part of the approval process, NIOSH requires manufacturers to submit data proving the respirators comply with requirements, including precertification tests such as inhalation/exhalation resistance, particulate filtration efficiency, and valve leakage. With the accreditation, Intertek is prepared to evaluate N95 respirators to NIOSH standards, helping manufacturers get their products approved and to market.

Jason Allen, Technical Lead at Intertek said, "At Intertek our mission is to make the world ever better through our Total Quality Assurance solutions, and this means helping society mitigate the risks brought on by illnesses like COVID-19. We are pleased to announce these new services and offer our expertise in testing personal protective equipment to assist manufacturers of respiratory devices, and the people they serve, in this time of critical need."

Intertek provides rigorous evaluations and expansive testing capabilities to deliver assurance that, even under the most stressful or hazardous conditions, personal protective equipment will provide sustained protection. The company’s industry-leading PPE testing services yield third-party test reports accepted by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) for a wide array of standards, assuring customers that a product meets performance and industry requirements. For more, visit: http://www.intertek.com/life-safety/ppe/.

ABOUT INTERTEK

Total Quality. Assured

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
10:16aINTERTEK : Expands Personal Protective Equipment Services and COVID-19 Solutions..
BU
04:54aINTERTEK : Which manufacturer wholesales antiviral reusable face mask to South A..
AQ
06/25INTERTEK : adds new and enhanced features to its market-leading supply chain com..
PU
06/25INTERTEK : Wholesale COVID Face Mask from Vietnam Suppliers at Factory Price wit..
AQ
06/24INTERTEK : Dony Mask - Wholesale face mask supplier exporter to GGC Countries (B..
AQ
06/24INTERTEK : Dony Mask - Reliable wholesale face mask supplier exporter from Vietn..
AQ
06/24INTERTEK : Protek Supports AMResorts(R) CleanComplete Verification(TM) 360-Degre..
AQ
06/22INTERTEK : Protek Supports AMResorts® CleanComplete Verification™ 360-Degr..
PU
06/01INTERTEK : Companies Set to Re-open Facilities with Intertek Protek's Industry-L..
BU
05/31INTERTEK GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 807 M 3 454 M 3 454 M
Net income 2020 236 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2020 797 M 981 M 981 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 8 788 M 10 832 M 10 811 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 45 653
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5 036,36 GBX
Last Close Price 5 460,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Edward Reid Chairman
Ross McCluskey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Diane Bitzel Chief Information Officer
Pamela Louise Dame Makin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.70%10 832
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.68%26 689
TELEPERFORMANCE3.17%14 765
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC12.76%11 627
EDENRED-14.86%10 799
LG CORP.-0.27%10 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group