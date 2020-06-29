Intertek : Expands Personal Protective Equipment Services and COVID-19 Solutions with N95 Respirator Precertification Testing

Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the expansion of its personal protective equipment services to include precertification testing of N95 respirators to requirements set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The new services are the result of the successful accreditation to NIOSH Standard Test Protocols, in accordance with ISO 17025. With these new services, Intertek also expands upon its solutions and resources to support customers and the global community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

N95 respirators reduce a wearer’s exposure to particles, filtering out at least 95 percent of very small particles, including bacteria and viruses. They must be evaluated, tested and approved by NIOSH according to requirements established in NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84. As part of the approval process, NIOSH requires manufacturers to submit data proving the respirators comply with requirements, including precertification tests such as inhalation/exhalation resistance, particulate filtration efficiency, and valve leakage. With the accreditation, Intertek is prepared to evaluate N95 respirators to NIOSH standards, helping manufacturers get their products approved and to market.

Jason Allen, Technical Lead at Intertek said, "At Intertek our mission is to make the world ever better through our Total Quality Assurance solutions, and this means helping society mitigate the risks brought on by illnesses like COVID-19. We are pleased to announce these new services and offer our expertise in testing personal protective equipment to assist manufacturers of respiratory devices, and the people they serve, in this time of critical need."

Intertek provides rigorous evaluations and expansive testing capabilities to deliver assurance that, even under the most stressful or hazardous conditions, personal protective equipment will provide sustained protection. The company’s industry-leading PPE testing services yield third-party test reports accepted by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) for a wide array of standards, assuring customers that a product meets performance and industry requirements. For more, visit: http://www.intertek.com/life-safety/ppe/.

