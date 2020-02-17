Log in
Intertek : Issues First ETL Verified Mark for Firefighting Cleaning and Repair Facilities Under Latest Edition of NFPA 1851

02/17/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Certification Granted to Independent Service Provider 911 Safety Equipment

Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has issued its first ETL Verified certification for cleaning and repair facilities for structural firefighting gear under NFPA 1851, 2020 Edition. The certification has been granted to 911 Safety Equipment, one of the nation’s largest independent service providers (ISPs) for firefighting apparel and equipment. This certification verifies that 911 Safety Equipment’s cleaning facilities meet the requirements of NFPA 1851, 2020 Edition, for cleaning protective coats and pants used in structural firefighting.

NFPA 1851, 2020 Edition specifies the requirements for the selection, care and maintenance of protective ensembles used in firefighting. The requirements are intended to reduce health and safety risks associated with soiling and contamination of firefighter gear and personal protective equipment (PPE). According to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), firefighters face a 9 percent increase in cancer diagnoses, and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths, compared to the general population in the US,1 making the proper care and cleaning of their suits of critical importance. Certification to this national regulatory standard indicates that cleaning facilities can remove semi-volatiles, metals, and biologicals from structural firefighting gear to the latest industry requirements.

Jason Allen, Technical Lead at Intertek said: “Intertek has worked closely with the industry for years to help develop methods to verify the cleanliness of firefighter gear after it has been serviced at an approved cleaning and repair facility. We are thrilled to certify 911 Safety Equipment’s cleaning facilities to NFPA 1851, 2020 Edition, giving the industry the choice of a cleaning process verified to meet the highest requirements and standards for the men and women who serve our communities as firefighters.”

Intertek provides rigorous evaluations and expansive testing capabilities to deliver Total Quality Assurance (TQA) solutions that, even under the most stressful or hazardous conditions, ensure personal protective equipment will provide sustained protection. The Company’s industry-leading PPE testing services include verification of NFPA 1851 ISPs, ensuring they can repair and restore textiles and protective clothing to their original integrity. For more, visit: http://www.intertek.com/life-safety/ppe/.

  1. National Fire Protection Association. Firefighters and Cancer. https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/Resources/Emergency-Responders/Health-and-Wellness/Firefighters-and-cancer. Accessed 3 February, 2020.

ABOUT INTERTEK

Total Quality. Assured

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 45,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com


© Business Wire 2020
