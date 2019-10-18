Intertek : Join Intertek Experts at Congrès Parfums & Cosmétiques 2019 to Learn About the Latest Regulatory Updates in Perfumes & Cosmetics

October 18, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be sponsoring & exhibiting during the French event Congrès Parfums Cosmétiques 2019 taking place in Chartres, France from November 6-7, 2019.

The Congress provides up to date Information on the regulations that affect the perfume and cosmetics sector and allows stakeholders from the sector to exchange with their counterparts and to interact with the regulatory authorities.

During the event, Intertek experts from France will be available at the Intertek booth to discuss our Total Quality Assurance solutions for cosmetics, beauty, and personal care products. Attendees are encouraged to stop by and meet with our teams to learn how we can help ensure the safety, efficacy, quality and regulatory compliance for products in the global marketplace.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network with our experts and exchange ideas on the following topics:

Raw Materials and Finished Products

Laboratory Testing

Packaging

Raw Material Equivalence

On-site Training and E-learning

Suppliers Audit

Gap Analysis

Conformity Assessment Program for Export Intertek offers comprehensive support to the cosmetic products industry to ensure the safety considerations of your packaging material are met. Our global team of experts provide a complete range of innovative assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions that help you to accelerate product development whilst identifying and mitigating risks associated with operations, quality and supply chains. Our Total Quality Assurance solutions extend beyond quality and compliance and deliver sustainable solutions for every industry.

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale

Global Marketing Manager

T: +1 905 542 2900

E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Emilie Cavé Cornillot

Operations Manager

T: +33 2 32 63 36 72

E: emilie.cornillot@intertek.com

Raissa Abdel Kader

Business Development Manager

T: +33 2 78 94 01 73

E: raissa.abdelkader@intertek.com