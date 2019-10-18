Log in
INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
Intertek : Join Intertek Experts at Congrès Parfums & Cosmétiques 2019 to Learn About the Latest Regulatory Updates in Perfumes & Cosmetics

October 18, 2019

October 18, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be sponsoring & exhibiting during the French event Congrès Parfums Cosmétiques 2019 taking place in Chartres, France from November 6-7, 2019.

The Congress provides up to date Information on the regulations that affect the perfume and cosmetics sector and allows stakeholders from the sector to exchange with their counterparts and to interact with the regulatory authorities.

During the event, Intertek experts from France will be available at the Intertek booth to discuss our Total Quality Assurance solutions for cosmetics, beauty, and personal care products. Attendees are encouraged to stop by and meet with our teams to learn how we can help ensure the safety, efficacy, quality and regulatory compliance for products in the global marketplace.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network with our experts and exchange ideas on the following topics:

  • Raw Materials and Finished Products
  • Laboratory Testing
  • Packaging
  • Raw Material Equivalence
  • On-site Training and E-learning
  • Suppliers Audit
  • Gap Analysis
  • Conformity Assessment Program for Export

Intertek offers comprehensive support to the cosmetic products industry to ensure the safety considerations of your packaging material are met. Our global team of experts provide a complete range of innovative assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions that help you to accelerate product development whilst identifying and mitigating risks associated with operations, quality and supply chains. Our Total Quality Assurance solutions extend beyond quality and compliance and deliver sustainable solutions for every industry.

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale
Global Marketing Manager
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Emilie Cavé Cornillot
Operations Manager
T: +33 2 32 63 36 72
E: emilie.cornillot@intertek.com

Raissa Abdel Kader
Business Development Manager
T: +33 2 78 94 01 73
E: raissa.abdelkader@intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 20:15:09 UTC
