Intertek : Launches Protek in the Middle East and wins multiple contracts including Saudi Arabian AlBAIK Quick Service Restaurants

Dubai, UAE, Intertek has recently announced the launch of Protek, the first health, safety and wellbeing assurance programme in the world, which is intended to protect people, workplaces and public spaces. Protek is the first comprehensive offering of assurance services designed to provide businesses across all industry sectors, employees, and consumers the confidence they need to operate in the post-COVID-19 'new normal'.

Intertek recently signed a contract to provide its Protek solutions to AlBaik Group, one of Saudi Arabia's most popular fast food chains. Companies from across industries have been reaching out to Intertek to provide its Protek assurance solutions in their organisation, with multiple contracts recently signed.

As part of Protek, Intertek Cristal which focuses on quality, safety and risk management for the hospitality sectors, will provide the POSI Check audit solution to AlBaik Group to help in the Prevention of the Spread of Infection (POSI) for their 100+ restaurants Quick Service Restaurants. The solution is designed to formulate and monitor an effective response to communicable infections.

Further, Protek Dine Check protocol will ensure that cleanliness and hygiene levels spanning the kitchens, furnishings, washrooms and surfaces in every restaurant meet the most stringent standards for guests and employees alike. Considered together, both POSI Check and Dine Check will provide independent assurance that AlBaik is fulfilling its duty of care and providing employees and customers with the confidence they need to return to their favourite restaurants. POSI Check and Dine Check accreditations will be made visible in the form of signs and certificates across the premises.

Matthew Skinner, Regional Managing Director, at Intertek said: 'In these uncertain times where public health and safety are a priority for all, never has it been more important for Intertek to offer its leading expertise and guidance to customers across multiple industries. Our new Protek offering is the first of its kind in the Middle East and we are very proud to be working with AlBaik, one of the largest and most admired fast-food restaurant chains in Saudi Arabia, to ensure all their sites have implemented independently assured health, safety and hygiene practices. This programme will reassure customers that they are dining in a restaurant that meets the most demanding health, safety and cleanliness standards.'

Rami Abou Ghazaleh Managing Director at AlBaik said: 'We are very much looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming back our valued customers to AlBaik as lockdown restrictions are slowly relaxed. It's clear that throughout the world, the number one concern for guests looking to dine in their favourite restaurants again is whether the strictest health, safety and hygiene measures have been put in place to re-install consumer confidence. By partnering with Intertek we know our restaurants will undergo the strictest health safety and hygiene tests before being allowed to re-open, giving our customers the peace of mind they need to enjoy our wonderful food and fast service again.'

Please contact:

Randa Mazzawi

Borouj Consulting

T: +971 50 4506120

E: randa@boroujconsulting.com or nicola@boroujconsulting.com

Please contact:

Samir Ahmed

Director, Business Assurance & Marketing, Gulf & Pakistan

T: +966 50 2790505

E: samir.ahmed@intertek.com

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com