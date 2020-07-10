Log in
Intertek : Launches Surface Hygiene Testing for the Oil & Gas market as part of the Intertek Protek Assurance programme

07/10/2020 | 10:06am EDT
Intertek Launches Surface Hygiene Testing for the Oil & Gas market as part of the Intertek Protek Assurance programme July 10, 2020

London, UK- Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce it has launched a new service for the offshore Oil and Gas market to test surfaces for the presence of COVID-19. The service is the latest offering from Intertek Protek - the world's first health, safety and wellbeing assurance program for people, workplaces and public spaces.

Designed for the Oil and Gas offshore market, the new Protek testing service will complement the existing suite of services provided to the sector and allow Intertek to deliver Total Quality Assurance to employers in challenging operating conditions.

Initial studies have shown that the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2) can survive for significant periods of time on certain surfaces. Swabbing and testing of surfaces for the presence of COVID-19 can be part of an overall strategy to verify that cleaning practices are fit for purpose and have reduced the risk of employees contracting the virus. In situations where colleagues are interacting offshore on rigs in high traffic areas, such as dining areas, bathrooms and operating in close spaces, it is of the utmost importance to have confidence that these locations are clean and free from potentially harmful microorganisms to minimize risks of infection for colleagues.

Once the swabs have been taken of the identified surfaces, Intertek chemists can provide results within a five hour period of the samples being received in the laboratory, enabling customers to quickly take action to address cleaning and hygiene practices to protect colleagues and customers on the offshore platform.

Rob van Dorp, CEO Intertek UK & Eire said: 'Intertek's goal is to help ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of people, workplaces and public spaces. Our latest offering to the offshore oil and gas market is an essential part of the ongoing detailed health and safety monitoring strategies that offshore operators will have to put in place. We are pleased to be able to support them to protect employees, customers and operations from COVID-19 and provide them with confidence in their procedures.'

For Media Information

Please contact:
laura.peat@intertek.com

For Technical Information

Please contact:
heike.hoffmann@intertek.com

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Protek

Based on Intertek's unique, systemic approach to quality assurance, Protek is a comprehensive service offering, providing audits, training and service solutions across people, systems & processes, facilities, materials & surfaces and products. Protek includes end-to-end employee learning and certification solutions, services for operating systems and procedures, assessments of materials and surfaces and services to ensure products are made with quality, safety and sustainability in mind.

intertek.com/protek/

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 14:05:08 UTC
