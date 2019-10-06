Intertek : Opens State-of-the-Art Transportation Technologies Laboratory in San Antonio

October 07, 2019

San Antonio - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide is pleased to announce, the opening of a new laboratory building in San Antonio, housing its Transportation Technologies services. The new laboratory building offers an expanded, 135,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The new space will allow the Company to offer its customers in the automotive industry Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification (ATIC) solutions supported by innovative technology and knowledgeable staff, backed by Intertek's precision, speed and expertise.

The Company will move into the new space in multiple phases, starting with the relocation and expansion of the chemical testing team, who evaluates performance and properties of lubricants, other fluids, and material compounds found in automobile applications. In the coming months, they will be joined by Intertek's small engine and emissions testing team, who assess engines used in products such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), motorcycles, marine products and garden products. The team will utilize 27 existing engine test cells which can be adapted based on client needs and supported by the facility's infrastructure. The remaining space will be designed based on customer input and industry feedback, including addressing client-specific needs for alternative energy powertrain applications.

Tim Hubbard, Senior Vice President at Intertek said: 'At Intertek we are always looking to bring our customers and the industries we serve innovative, comprehensive Total Quality Assurance solutions. We're thrilled to combine our automotive testing solutions in San Antonio with an expanded space that uses cutting-edge technology and customized facilities to bring our customers the solutions they need to get their products to market quickly and efficiently.'

Intertek provides expertise on performance, quality and reliability standards and expectations for the automotive industries with efficient, cost-effective insights and testing capabilities. The Company is accredited to conduct hundreds of electrical, chemical, and mechanical tests for automotive components, products and systems. For more information, visit www.Intertek.com/automotive.

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

For Media Information

Cheryl Prejsnar

Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1 630-408-5538

Email: cheryl.prejsnar@intertek.com