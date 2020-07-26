Log in
07/26/2020
Intertek Provides Specialist Environmental Modelling Services to Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water July 27, 2020

Liphook, Hampshire, UK: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been awarded a contract for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water (DCWW) based on the company's expertise in river and coastal environmental modelling and assessment, particularly for the UK water industry. Under the contract, Intertek provides specialist environmental modelling services to support investigations and asset investment by DCWW under the AMP7 National Environment Programme (NEP). The scope involves numerical modelling and analysis to improve water quality in rivers and coastal waters while continuing the management and improvement of the aquatic environment in Wales.

The first awarded assignment is for assessment of bathing water quality compliance in Barry, South Wales, under the UK's Bathing Water Regulations. The Barry Bathing Waters investigation will update models developed and updated since the 2000s to understand the impact of DCWW discharges on water quality. This new study will reflect more recent investment by DCWW that should further improve bathing water quality; ensure that DCWW are taking steps to contribute to the highest quality possible; and help maintain Wales' reputation as having the best quality bathing waters in the UK.

Richard Dannatt, Associate Director, Intertek Energy & Water, said: 'This new contract is a continuation of our long and valuable relationship with DCWW. The framework builds on 30 years of providing environmental consultancy services to the UK water industry and further reinforces our reputation as the leading water quality assessment specialist. We now advise ten water companies in the UK and Ireland, and we look forward to assisting DCWW with their AMP7 programme.'

DCWWs Wastewater and Environment Services Manager says: 'DCWW have been working with Intertek for nearly 20 years and we value their global water quality project experience including their wider experience with other sectors, planning, developing and implementing of water quality assessments. Intertek provide us with numerical modelling, data gathering and analysis, and compliance assessment against statutory and policy requirements.'

Learn more about these Intertek services by visiting www.intertek.com/energy-water/environmental-modelling/

For Technical Information

Nick Barcock
E: nicholas.barcock@intertek.com

For Market Information

Niki Schroeder
E: niki.schroeder@intertek.com

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 18:10:02 UTC
