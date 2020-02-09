Log in
INTERTEK GROUP PLC

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intertek : Update On Novel Coronavirus

02/09/2020 | 01:48pm EST

Measures Intertek is taking in Greater China

In response to the developing Novel Coronavirus situation in China and in other countries, Intertek has taken immediate and extensive actions to manage the implied risks within our operations and wherever we work for our customers.

Intertek Hong Kong and Taiwan operations resumed as usual, on 29 January and 30 January respectively.

Our mainland China business will start operating from today, 10 February. Our primary focus remains the health and safety of our people and our customers, complying with national and local control and prevention measures including:

  • quarantine periods for certain colleagues who travelled during the holiday; and
  • health & safety risk assessments for businesses.

While we are aiming to provide the highest standard of customer service, there may be some disruption to the resumption of normal operations in mainland China for several days due to the mandatory quarantine requirements and to the travel difficulties our colleagues might experience. If you have any questions, please contact your account manager or customer representative.

Our commitments to our Customers

At Intertek, our commitment to health and safety is a foundation which we affirm to all of our internal and external stakeholders. We are working closely with our customers and doing everything possible to mitigate the potential risks caused by the coronavirus, such that we provide business continuity of our customers' operations.

Should customers need further information, please contact your Intertek representative on our 24/7 Hotline who will assist:

Market First Date of Site Operation
after Lunar New Year Holidays 		Enquiry
Mainland China Feb 10, 2020 +86 400 886 9926
Hong Kong SAR, China Jan 29, 2020 +852 2173 8888
Taiwan, Greater China Jan 30, 2020 +886 2 6602 2888

We have 85 sites in China and the following business lines: Electrical, Softlines, Hardlines, Food, Business Assurance, Supplier Management, Transportation Technologies, Caleb Brett, Agri, Minerals, IESS and Industry Services. We have 11,698 employees in mainland China and Hong Kong (as at 19 December 2019). In Wuhan, we have only one site - a branch office with 30 employees working for TT, Food, BA, and SM.

The actions we have taken in China include:

  • Health alerts and guidance to our colleagues, including a detailed 'Novel Coronavirus Control and Prevention Manual'.
  • In accordance with this manual, we have hygiene and other protection measures in the work-place, at home and at customer locations for field-based colleagues, including:
    • the use of face masks;
    • regular replacement and safe disposal of face masks;
    • the use of hand sanitiser and latex gloves; and
    • disinfection of air-conditioning.
  • When conducting field-based Health assessments for factories, vendors or customer sites, we will be asking our partners to first confirm they have no suspected cases of coronavirus and have taken their own precautionary measures before we deploy our people.

Measures Intertek is taking globally

We have put a complete restriction on international travel by our people out of and into mainland China.

We have also issued communications to all our people, in line with World Health Organisation guidance, on how to minimise the risk of viral infection to them and others by taking effective hygiene measures and avoiding situations where the risk of infection could be heightened.

In other Asia markets (including Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam), we are working as normal and in line with all local authority quarantine and prevention guidance, and have implemented heightened control, hygiene and prevention measures including the use of face masks. We have reviewed the adequacy and suitability of our business continuity plans against the potential risks as the situation develops.

Intertek Information Update

This is a developing situation; we are continuing to monitor very closely and we will provide regular updates.

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 18:47:06 UTC
