INTERTEK LAUNCHES CARBONCLEAR, THE WORLD'S FIRST CERTIFICATION PROGRAM THAT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIES THE UPSTREAM CARBON INTENSITY PER BARREL OF OIL

Recent research shows that 90% of investors want Oil & Gas companies to adopt an independent certification program like CarbonClear*

20 JULY 2020

Sustainability is the movement of our time and organizations are responding to the challenges of climate change by improving their sustainability performance

Intertek's CarbonClear is the world's first independent program that brings unique clarity on the carbon impact of cradle-to-gate operations across all aspects of Oil & Gas exploration and production, providing producers with continuous opportunities to reduce their carbon emissions and participate in the transition to a low carbon economy

CarbonClear applies to all Oil & Gas companies across all types of production, allowing them to benchmark performance, differentiate their product and drive improvement, delivering Carbon Transparency. Assured.

See our video here: www.intertek.com/carbonclear

Intertek Group plc ("Intertek"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, today announces the launch of Intertek CarbonClear™, the world's first independent carbon intensity certification program that applies to all Oil & Gas producers. CarbonClear provides a unique platform to not only evaluate emissions across all stages of exploration and production, but also deliver a consistent cradle-to-gate validation of the carbon impact of producing one barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) per field or across a company's portfolio.

With a tipping point having been reached in the world of sustainability, it has become the movement of our time and an important factor in investment decisions*.

Recent independent research has revealed that investors now want Oil & Gas companies to be more transparent in disclosing the carbon emissions associated with the exploration and production process and 84% are looking for producers to put in place carbon neutral plans. Over three-quarters of respondents surveyed said that they would actively use independent carbon certification data when deciding whether to invest into the sector, 90% want all Oil

Gas companies to adopt such a certification and 98% believe that doing so would help the industry to be more transparent and supportive of sustainability.

For more than 100 years, sustainability services have been core to Intertek's global business, giving it a unique perspective and advantage in this space. Today, organizations are responding to the challenges of climate change by improving their sustainability performance. The energy sector is a key part of this movement, working to supply the world with low carbon solutions whilst building resilience into the value chain to secure sustainable energy for future generations.

In order to meet the needs of a growing global population while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a variety of energy sources will be needed. As part of a sustainable future, it is estimated that Oil & Gas will provide about half of this demand alongside other forms of energy. However, in terms of emissions, not all barrels of Oil (or Gas) are created equally and decarbonising the production of Oil & Gas is imperative for the sector, alongside greater transparency in the disclosure of carbon content for every barrel produced. While globally recognized frameworks for evaluating Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions are well established, Oil & Gas producers and investors* are finding there is no existing framework that will allow for benchmarking production emissions against peers in the marketplace. The research found that over 90% of investors who were polled agreed that it is currently a challenge comparing the carbon reduction activities associated with the production of Oil &Gas.

