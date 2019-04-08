Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Intertrust    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST

(INTER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intertrust : Channel Islands economic substance laws a positive for islands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

The new economic substance laws that came into force in Guernsey and Jersey on 1 January 2019 further demonstrate the islands' compliance in relation to international regulatory issues, according to Amit Taylor, the head of corporate services at Intertrust in Guernsey.

'Economic substance has been spoken about for a long time and we're now at the stage where we have legislative changes that need to be complied with,' said Mr Taylor. 'The new laws do place requirements on some firms resident in the Channel Islands. At Intertrust we believe that the changes are positive and further enhance the islands' standings on the world stage.'

Under the new laws, tax-resident companies will need to satisfy an economic substance test of three parts. Companies must: be directed and managed in Guernsey or Jersey, conduct Core Income Generating Activity (CIGA) there and meet requirements with regard to the levels of personnel, physical presence and operating expenditure in the islands. Failure to comply could result in significant fines and potentially, strike-off.

Mr Taylor said: 'There are serious implications to non-compliance with this new legislation so companies in Guernsey and Jersey need to think about how they're going to be affected by it.'

Chris Bowden, client director at Intertrust, based in Jersey added 'At Intertrust we have experienced and established corporate, funds, private wealth and capital markets teams who are already working with clients to provide everything they to need to establish or maintain a local presence for their operations, including provision of a high quality turn-key workplace solution, directors and governance solutions which sit alongside our established corporate administration services.'

The new laws are a result of the EU's Code of Conduct Group investigating tax policies of non-EU countries. While Guernsey and Jersey were found to be compliant in the areas of tax transparency, fair taxation and anti-BEPS measures, it was found that economic substance requirements should be introduced. This is to ensure that the profits of certain companies tax-resident in Guernsey or Jersey are proportionate with their activities in the islands.

'The newly enacted substance laws are further proof that the islands will work proactively to demonstrate their compliance with international standards and uphold their reputation as international centres of excellence,' said Mr Taylor.

'Whilst we still await the issue of the formal guidelines, we have taken proactive steps to prepare for the new legislation. With over 500 experts at Intertrust in the Channel Islands we're in a position to speak to clients and have the scale, expertise and resources to help them navigate these changes. '

Ciara Smith, global head of client and regulatory services, at Intertrust commented 'Our teams in the Channel Islands are supported by a specialist business solutions team. This is a forward-looking team who are constantly scanning and analysing regulatory and legislative developments to ensure that we remain at the forefront of these changes and can provide clients with the support they need in the increasingly complex global environment in which they operate. Helping clients to comply with the new substance laws are just one example of the solutions we can provide.'

The laws apply to tax-resident companies in Guernsey and Jersey who carry out the following relevant activities: banking, insurance, fund management, headquarters, shipping, holding company, distribution and service centre, finance and leasing, intellectual property.

For further information, please contact Amit Taylor at Intertrust in Guernsey or Chris Bowden at Intertrust in Jersey.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERTRUST
12:13pINTERTRUST : Channel Islands economic substance laws a positive for islands
PU
04/05INTERTRUST : nominates Stewart Bennett as member of the Supervisory Board
AQ
04/04INTERTRUST : nominates Stewart Bennett as member of the Supervisory Board
GL
04/02INTERTRUST : strengthens global fund services platform with new fund administrat..
PU
04/02INTERTRUST : hires former BNP Paribas Executive Ian Lynch as Chief Commercial Of..
AQ
04/01INTERTRUST : hires former BNP Paribas Executive Ian Lynch as Chief Commercial Of..
GL
03/25INTERTRUST : Almost three quarters of alternative investors believe that fund fi..
PU
03/21INTERTRUST : TACT – The Association of Corporate Trustees approves Intertr..
PU
03/15INTERTRUST : Economic Substance Offering
PU
03/15INTERTRUST : Luxembourg announces senior Real Estate appointments
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 520 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 92,2 M
Debt 2019 589 M
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 14,29
P/E ratio 2020 13,31
EV / Sales 2019 4,07x
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
Capitalization 1 526 M
Chart INTERTRUST
Duration : Period :
Intertrust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,1 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
J. Hans Turkesteen Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Yves Assant Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST15.73%1 707
WORLDPAY INC48.91%35 719
CINTAS CORPORATION22.86%21 655
LG CORP--.--%11 886
EDENRED29.03%11 114
BUREAU VERITAS23.41%10 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About