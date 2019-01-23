Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Intertrust    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST (INTER)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/23 07:01:38 am
14.35 EUR   -0.35%
2017INTERTRUST NV : quaterly earnings release
2017INTERTRUST NV : annual earnings release
2016Euronext's core profit jumps on strong listings, cash trading
RE
Intertrust : Corporates increase compliance roles and adopt technology to tackle regulatory burden

01/23/2019 | 06:14am EST

Over half (55%) of corporates have increased the size of their compliance teams in response to the mounting regulatory pressures that have emerged over the last five years, according to a new study commissioned by Intertrust, a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment.

Intertrust surveyed over 500 executives to identify how firms are responding to increasing regulation and their use of technology. Four-in-ten (38%) said they had invested in new technology solutions, with the same proportion increasing their use of external advisors and consultants. Only 17% of firms said they had taken the step of simplifying their business operations to reduce the regulatory burden, preferring to dedicate extra resources to ensure compliance.

With corporates adopting a range of measures to respond to regulatory obligations, respondents believed that technology will play a pivotal role in maintaining compliance with new regulations, with 87% of firms predicting that demand for RegTech solutions will increase in the next two years.

In addition to regulatory compliance, the survey identified several ways that corporates were adopting innovative technology to modernise their core business operations. Here, the leading driver was acquiring off-the-shelf products, cited by 63% of corporates, followed by hiring technology experts (50%), investing in research and development into proprietary technology solutions (33%), and undergoing M&A / JV activity to acquire new solutions (20%).

Jan Willem van Drimmelen, Global Head of Corporate Services at Intertrust Groupsaid, 'Disruptive technology is playing an increasingly significant role in the development of corporates across all sectors for both compliance and day-to-day business operations. This presents a number of challenges for corporates that must decide how best to adapt to a changing environment and acquire the necessary technology and skills through M&A, off-the-shelf products, research and development or external support.'

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 11:13:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 496 M
EBIT 2018 159 M
Net income 2018 87,5 M
Debt 2018 676 M
Yield 2018 4,30%
P/E ratio 2018 12,44
P/E ratio 2019 11,60
EV / Sales 2018 3,97x
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
Capitalization 1 292 M
Chart INTERTRUST
Duration : Period :
Intertrust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,9 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
J. Hans Turkesteen Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Yves Assant Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST-1.97%1 469
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 005
CINTAS CORPORATION8.79%19 106
LG CORP--.--%11 588
INTERTEK GROUP4.06%10 445
EDENRED13.73%9 934
