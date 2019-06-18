Log in
INTERTRUST    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST

(INTER)
  Report  
06/18 03:46:10 am
18.32 EUR   +5.23%
Intertrust : Dutch Intertrust buys U.S.-based Viteos for $330 million

06/18/2019 | 03:20am EDT

(Reuters) - Intertrust has acquired U.S.-based Viteos for $330 million (£263.3 million), the Dutch business administration company said on Tuesday, in a deal that will help strengthen its foothold in the United States and increase exposure to funds.

"This is a significant leap forward for Intertrust which will accelerate our strategy in every way," Stephanie Miller, Intertrust's chief executive said in a statement.

The purchase from PPC Enterprises LLC, FiveW Capital LLC and Viteos management was funded through debt and cash on balance sheet with $11 million re-invested by Viteos' management and key employees in Intertrust shares.

Interserve shares rose around 5% in early trading.

The deal completed on June 17 is expected to deliver mid-single-digit EPS accretion in the first full year of ownership and double-digit EPS accretion by 2021, including phased synergies.

The company said that the synergies will mainly come from offshoring selected support functions for client-facing teams, back office and IT support.

Intertrust focuses on compliance, business ethics and transparency, helping clients to deal with legal, administrative and regulatory duties in international business.

It expects to deliver approximately 90% of the deal synergies by 2021 with about 20% coming through by next year. The one-off costs over the period to deliver the synergies are estimated at about $30 million.

Following the acquisition, Intertrust raised its medium-term guidance to reflect enhanced revenue growth and cost synergies, and now targets underlying revenue growth of 4-6% year-on-year and adjusted profit margin (EBITA) of at least 40% for 2021.

Viteos delivered revenues of $52 million for the year ended in March 2019, 94% in the U.S.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips/Keith Weir)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 520 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 91,3 M
Debt 2019 596 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 15,16
P/E ratio 2020 14,03
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
Capitalization 1 593 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
J. Hans Turkesteen Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Yves Assant Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST18.52%1 703
WORLDPAY INC61.42%36 814
CINTAS CORPORATION38.26%23 360
TELEPERFORMANCE24.50%11 305
EDENRED34.29%11 106
LG CORP--.--%11 044
