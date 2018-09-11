Intertrust : Increased substance requirements for Dutch entities

At Intertrust we believe that the announced changes are an opportunity to help our clients allocate certain roles in their international business, to the Netherlands. We foresee that our clients are likely to consider to shift economic activities and we are committed to assist them in this process. In the initial phase we'll look into the services we're already providing and which of those will be impacted, then we'll continue by mapping the new situation together.

We have several services in place, aligned with the local Dutch regulators and the soon to be introduced requirements.

Office space requirements

We offer our clients a flexible office space, at completive prices and in attractive locations. Get in touch with our experts to learn more.

Salary costs requirements

To fulfil the salary cost requirements, we're currently working on a secondment solution with high educated and committed staff members, who have a background in various field of expertise. In order to fulfil the increased substance requirements, labour has to be performed physically in an office in the Netherlands, by own staff, hired staff or staff member employed elsewhere in the client group entity.

Some of the services we can provide to our clients in the Netherlands:

Read more about doing business in the Netherlands, successfully and compliant.