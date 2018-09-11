Intertrust : Increased substance requirements for Dutch entities

Log in
09/11/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

At Intertrust we believe that the announced changes are an opportunity to help our clients allocate certain roles in their international business, to the Netherlands. We foresee that our clients are likely to consider to shift economic activities and we are committed to assist them in this process. In the initial phase we'll look into the services we're already providing and which of those will be impacted, then we'll continue by mapping the new situation together.

We have several services in place, aligned with the local Dutch regulators and the soon to be introduced requirements.

Office space requirements

We offer our clients a flexible office space, at completive prices and in attractive locations. Get in touch with our experts to learn more.

Salary costs requirements

To fulfil the salary cost requirements, we're currently working on a secondment solution with high educated and committed staff members, who have a background in various field of expertise. In order to fulfil the increased substance requirements, labour has to be performed physically in an office in the Netherlands, by own staff, hired staff or staff member employed elsewhere in the client group entity.

Some of the services we can provide to our clients in the Netherlands:

Read more about doing business in the Netherlands, successfully and compliant.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 14:36:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 499 M
EBIT 2018 162 M
Net income 2018 92,3 M
Debt 2018 686 M
Yield 2018 4,16%
P/E ratio 2018 12,67
P/E ratio 2019 11,48
EV / Sales 2018 4,21x
EV / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capitalization 1 415 M
Chart INTERTRUST
Duration : Period :
Intertrust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,9 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
J. Hans Turkesteen Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Yves Assant Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST-1.60%1 642
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 328
CINTAS CORPORATION38.76%22 791
UNITED RENTALS-6.93%13 239
BUREAU VERITAS-2.72%11 374
TELEPERFORMANCE41.23%11 314
