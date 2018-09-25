Log in
Intertrust : Major shareholder Blackstone places 7.7 million shares of Intertrust with institutional investors

09/25/2018 | 07:16am CEST

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 25 September 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of expert administrative services, announces that it has been informed that Blackstone Perpetual Topco S.à.r.l., an entity controlled by investment funds managed by affiliates of The Blackstone Group L.P. ("Blackstone"), a major shareholder of Intertrust, has placed 7.7 million Intertrust shares at EUR 15.65 per share with institutional investors via an accelerated book build.

Following this transaction, Blackstone owns 6.87% of Intertrust shares.  

Investor and media contact
Intertrust N.V.                                                              marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com
Marieke Palstra                                                             Tel: +31 20 577 1157
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

About Intertrust
Intertrust is a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. The Company has more than 2,500 employees across 41 offices and 29 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle-East. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key financial markets, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey and the Americas. Intertrust delivers high-quality, tailored corporate, fund, capital markets and private wealth services to its clients, with a view to building long-term relationships. The Company works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

For more information on Intertrust visit http://www.intertrustgroup.com

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intertrust Group via Globenewswire
