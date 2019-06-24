Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Intertrust    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST

(INTER)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intertrust : New Managing Director for Intertrust in Jersey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 03:53pm EDT

Intertrust in Jersey is very pleased to announce it has appointed Jacob Smed as its new managing director.

Jacob is currently MD of Intertrust Nordics and will take up his new position in Jersey on 1 July.

While MD of Intertrust Nordics Jacob successfully integrated five offices under the Intertrust brand, growing the headcount from 80 to 110 and almost doubling profitability. He has been with Intertrust since 2008.

Jacob will replace Simon Mackenzie, who is moving into a new group role with the company to establish and lead the Intertrust Global Client Relationship Management team.

Simon led the successful launch of Intertrust in Jersey and the integration of the Jersey business into the group. He has overseen continuous growth over the past 3 years with recent new business wins reinforcing and building on the position of Intertrust Jersey as a market leader across corporate services, fund services, capital markets and private wealth.

Daniel Jaffe, managing director market offices at Intertrust group, said: 'These two senior level moves strengthen the group immensely and place two exceptional leaders in prominent roles within the organisation.

'Simon, in this newly created global role, will focus on ensuring our clients are at the very heart of our business. He's already fulfilled this remit in Jersey and we're certain he'll replicate his success there in this wider role.
Jacob is a worthy successor to Simon and his work in moulding our Nordics offices into an exemplary case study for our organisation makes him the ideal candidate to drive the next period of growth in our Jersey office.'

Simon will continue to be based in Jersey and will work with Jacob, who is relocating to the island with his family, to ensure a seamless transition.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 19:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERTRUST
03:53pINTERTRUST : New Managing Director for Intertrust in Jersey
PU
06:25aINTERTRUST : New Managing Director for Intertrust in Jesey
PU
06/19INTERTRUST : acquires Viteos for USD 330 million
AQ
06/18INTERTRUST : Dutch Intertrust buys U.S.-based Viteos for $330 million
RE
06/18Intertrust acquires Viteos for USD 330 million
GL
05/31INTERTRUST : Turning Employees into Shareholders
PU
05/31ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE : a disruptive force in the UK financial services sector
PU
05/28INTERTRUST : Two-thirds of alternative investment fund managers predict a rise i..
PU
05/20INTERTRUST : Swiss voters accept Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing
PU
05/17INTERTRUST : Results of Intertrust 2019 Annual General Meeting
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 525 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 90,1 M
Debt 2019 594 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
P/E ratio 2020 14,52
EV / Sales 2019 4,22x
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
Capitalization 1 620 M
Chart INTERTRUST
Duration : Period :
Intertrust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,2 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
J. Hans Turkesteen Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Yves Assant Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST22.12%1 703
WORLDPAY INC58.85%36 814
CINTAS CORPORATION38.33%23 360
TELEPERFORMANCE24.93%11 305
EDENRED37.78%11 106
LG CORP--.--%11 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About