Intertrust : New Managing Director for Intertrust in Jersey

Intertrust in Jersey is very pleased to announce it has appointed Jacob Smed as its new managing director.

Jacob is currently MD of Intertrust Nordics and will take up his new position in Jersey on 1 July.

While MD of Intertrust Nordics Jacob successfully integrated five offices under the Intertrust brand, growing the headcount from 80 to 110 and almost doubling profitability. He has been with Intertrust since 2008.

Jacob will replace Simon Mackenzie, who is moving into a new group role with the company to establish and lead the Intertrust Global Client Relationship Management team.

Simon led the successful launch of Intertrust in Jersey and the integration of the Jersey business into the group. He has overseen continuous growth over the past 3 years with recent new business wins reinforcing and building on the position of Intertrust Jersey as a market leader across corporate services, fund services, capital markets and private wealth.

Daniel Jaffe, managing director market offices at Intertrust group, said: 'These two senior level moves strengthen the group immensely and place two exceptional leaders in prominent roles within the organisation.

'Simon, in this newly created global role, will focus on ensuring our clients are at the very heart of our business. He's already fulfilled this remit in Jersey and we're certain he'll replicate his success there in this wider role.

Jacob is a worthy successor to Simon and his work in moulding our Nordics offices into an exemplary case study for our organisation makes him the ideal candidate to drive the next period of growth in our Jersey office.'

Simon will continue to be based in Jersey and will work with Jacob, who is relocating to the island with his family, to ensure a seamless transition.

