Intertrust    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST (INTER)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 01/22 12:17:23 pm
14.4800 EUR   0.00%
2017INTERTRUST NV : quaterly earnings release
2017INTERTRUST NV : annual earnings release
2016Euronext's core profit jumps on strong listings, cash trading
RE
Intertrust : Over half of private equity firms believe technology innovation offers biggest potential value in financial services

01/22/2019 | 06:09am EST

Intertrust, a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, interviewed private equity professionals across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia to identify the value-add delivered by new technologies now and in the future.

Over half (53%) of respondents to the survey believe financial services creates the most potential for value creation through technological innovation, ahead of healthcare (18%), consumer (8%), energy (8%), industrials (8%) and TMT (5%). This is driven by the proliferation of new fintech companies that offer disruptive services such as P2P lending and aggregated financial management.

However, more than half (51%) identified the biggest technology risk when assessing target companies as cybersecurity or data breaches, followed by systems being unable to cope with the impact of regulatory change (12%) and business models becoming obsolete due to disruptive technology (12%).

Michael Johnson, Director of Fund Services, Intertrust says:

'The financial services sector is clearly the one to watch. However, there are signs that new ventures offering primary healthcare services through disruptive technology may well catch up with fintechs in the coming years and could offer some interesting buying opportunities.'

'The fact that cybersecurity has been identified as the biggest risk when assessing target companies is not surprising given the impact on reputation and potential consequences such incidents can have. However, the impact of systems being unable to cope with regulatory change should not be overlooked as a real threat and firms need to ensure they are using the correct tools to prepare for emerging regulatory pressures'.

Click here
to find out more about our latest research report on Disruptive Technology in Financial Services.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 11:08:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 496 M
EBIT 2018 159 M
Net income 2018 87,5 M
Debt 2018 676 M
Yield 2018 4,26%
P/E ratio 2018 12,56
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
EV / Sales 2018 3,99x
EV / Sales 2019 3,70x
Capitalization 1 304 M
Chart INTERTRUST
Duration : Period :
Intertrust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,9 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
J. Hans Turkesteen Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Yves Assant Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST-1.43%1 481
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 180
CINTAS CORPORATION10.07%19 331
LG CORP--.--%11 652
INTERTEK GROUP5.79%10 536
UNITED RENTALS20.28%10 002
