News Summary

Intertrust : Private wealth firms could catch up with retail banks by 2023

01/25/2019 | 07:34am EST

Intertrust's new research conducted among private wealth professionals has revealed that clients now expect firms to adopt similar technologies to retail banks, such as mobile apps and portals. Almost half of all respondents to the research believe that clients now expect their wealth managers to actively invest in improving their technology, suggesting that ease of use and accessibility are now key criteria in selecting a private wealth firm.

The impact of business-to-consumer ecommerce on setting private client expectations is key. Survey respondents say clients expect quicker, more engaging and more responsive service levels as well as the ability to review and amend their account in real time using online platforms.

Despite this, while more than half of respondents admit the private wealth and banking sectors have fallen behind retail banking in terms of adoption of innovative technology, just 15% think they are in danger of falling even further behind and 40% believe they are closing the gap.

Ian Rumens, Global Head of Private Wealth, Intertrust says;

'The private wealth industry is often viewed as one of financial services' most traditional sectors, but there is evidence that changes driven by client expectations are gathering pace and encouraging firms to adopt similar technologies to retail banks, such as mobile apps and portals. However, while respondents to our survey believe the gap between private and retail banking is closing, more than a third admit they struggle to keep up with the latest innovations.'

'This presents cause for concern as not only are wealth management firms facing pressure from clients to update technology, they also need to use it to tackle an ever-changing and demanding regulatory regime. The industry is clearly in need of guidance and firms would be well advised to act now to avoid becoming too complacent.'

Click hereto find out more about our latest research report on Disruptive Technology in Financial Services.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 12:33:06 UTC
