INTERTRUST (INTER)
My previous session
Intertrust : Tech cities are outperforming other global centres

02/08/2019 | 05:25am EST

The growth of companies driven by technology seems to overtake the traditional business environment. Tech cities are outperforming other global centres with a rise in GDP forecast of 36% next decade, against a rate of 19% across other developed cities according to the third Savills Tech Cities in Motion report.

Being a venture capital investment hotspot tech cities are becoming more and more vibrant. Cities that attract talent to live and work in. The expansion of co-working space has gone hand in hand with that growth. A trend we already spotted last year in the video gaming industry.

Expanding into a new country and establishing an office there can be challenging, being unfamiliar with local regulation and procedures. You need a partner on the ground who understands the global business environment. Helping you reducing the risk in optimising your investment. That's where we come in.

Want to find out more about our international expansion services? Reach out to one of our colleagues:

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 10:24:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 518 M
EBIT 2019 164 M
Net income 2019 95,6 M
Debt 2019 612 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,09
P/E ratio 2020 11,16
EV / Sales 2019 3,78x
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
Capitalization 1 346 M
Chart INTERTRUST
Duration : Period :
Intertrust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,9 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
J. Hans Turkesteen Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Yves Assant Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST2.11%1 526
WORLDPAY INC10.90%26 454
CINTAS CORPORATION14.02%20 046
LG CORP--.--%11 999
INTERTEK GROUP4.75%10 504
UNITED RENTALS22.87%10 027
