Intertrust : Tech cities are outperforming other global centres

The growth of companies driven by technology seems to overtake the traditional business environment. Tech cities are outperforming other global centres with a rise in GDP forecast of 36% next decade, against a rate of 19% across other developed cities according to the third Savills Tech Cities in Motion report.

Being a venture capital investment hotspot tech cities are becoming more and more vibrant. Cities that attract talent to live and work in. The expansion of co-working space has gone hand in hand with that growth. A trend we already spotted last year in the video gaming industry.

Expanding into a new country and establishing an office there can be challenging, being unfamiliar with local regulation and procedures. You need a partner on the ground who understands the global business environment. Helping you reducing the risk in optimising your investment. That's where we come in.

Want to find out more about our international expansion services? Reach out to one of our colleagues: