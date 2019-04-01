Log in
Intertrust : hires former BNP Paribas Executive Ian Lynch as Chief Commercial Officer

0
04/01/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 1 April 2019 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, today announces that Ian Lynch, a former senior leader at Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas, will join the company as Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Executive Committee, starting 1 July 2019. Ian will be responsible for Intertrust's commercial strategy and driving business growth, including marketing, sales and service innovation. He will be based in Dublin, Ireland.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust: "I'm very pleased to welcome Ian to Intertrust to take ownership of our client-centric commercial strategy to enable global businesses to grow sustainably. With a dynamic industry professional like Ian, who has a track record of over 20 years in the alternative investment space, we strengthen our position in the alternative funds industry. Ian is recognised as a very successful commercial leader and his deep expertise in the sector enables us to capture growth opportunities while further enhancing our client service."

Ian Lynch added: "I'm thrilled to be joining the leading firm in this global industry. The transformation that Intertrust is making is truly remarkable, with technology being at the heart of innovative client servicing. Intertrust's strong commercial capabilities, combined with its forward-thinking growth strategy, are truly exciting and I look forward to building on this in the years ahead."

At BNP Paribas Security Services, Ian was the Global Head of Alternative Investors and member of the company's executive team. Since joining the company in June 2015, he has successfully integrated the Credit Suisse Prime Fund Services business into BNP and created a scalable Alternatives franchise, delivering a multi-asset platform to support clients' changing needs. Prior to that, Ian was Global Head of Prime Fund Services at Credit Suisse for eight years, where he also simultaneously managed its Irish business. Ian has held several other executive positions with Citco and Citigroup. Ian succeeds Henk Pieter van Asselt, who announced in January 2019 that he would step down as per the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2019.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intertrust Group via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 520 M
EBIT 2019 167 M
Net income 2019 92,2 M
Debt 2019 589 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 14,12
P/E ratio 2020 13,16
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
EV / Sales 2020 3,75x
Capitalization 1 508 M
Chart INTERTRUST
Duration : Period :
Intertrust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,1 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
J. Hans Turkesteen Chief Financial Officer
Lionel Yves Assant Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST14.36%1 691
WORLDPAY INC48.50%35 265
CINTAS CORPORATION20.31%21 208
LG CORP--.--%11 913
EDENRED26.35%10 907
TELEPERFORMANCE14.76%10 389
