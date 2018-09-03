Intertrust : in Jersey becomes TISE debt-listing member

Intertrust in Jersey has broadened its capital markets capability by becoming a Category 1 member of The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

The service will be provided by the Jersey Capital Markets team through the newly incorporated company, Intertrust Securities (Jersey) Limited. The listing service will be offered across Intertrust's global network of 40 offices, strengthening connections and relationships with its worldwide clients and introducers.

The majority of listings on TISE are for specialist debt securities including high yield bonds and Eurobonds and this will be Intertrust's focus. There are more than 2,000 specialist debt securities listed on the exchange.

As a listing member, Intertrust will work closely with debt issuers and their legal advisers to complete and collate listing documentation for submission to TISE and liaise on any feedback from the exchange. It will also ensure that the issuer complies with the continuing obligations specified in the listing rules.

Stephen Langan, Director of Capital Markets at Intertrust Jersey, said: 'We are delighted to become a member of TISE and look forward to enjoying a mutually beneficial relationship with the exchange. Becoming a listing agent on TISE is entirely complementary to our capital markets product portfolio and will provide excellent opportunities for cross-jurisdiction collaboration across our global group.'

Fiona Le Poidevin, CEO of The International Stock Exchange Group (TISEG), said: 'I am delighted to welcome Intertrust Jersey as a member of TISE to list debt securities. This is yet further evidence of the growing demand for and interest in TISE listings by issuers and their advisers. The group's ability promote this service offering through its network of offices and relationships globally has many synergies with both the trend we are seeing for an increasingly international client base and our own plans to raise the visibility of TISE in new markets.'