Intertrust : nominates Stewart Bennett as member of the Supervisory Board

0
04/04/2019 | 01:16am EDT

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 4 April 2019 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment, has nominated Stewart Bennett to join the Supervisory Board for a term of four years, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 16 May 2019.

For the last ten years, Stewart Bennett (1971, British and German nationality) was partner and Head of the Financial Institutions Group at Ondra Partners, an independent corporate finance advisory firm, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Before joining Ondra Partners, Mr. Bennett was Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Group, Strategic Advisory at Dresdner Kleinwort and Investment Director at Botts & Company.

The Supervisory Board also nominated Hélène Vletter-van Dort and Anthony Ruys for reappointment to the Supervisory Board by the AGM for another term of four years. Lionel Assant will step down from the Supervisory Board at the end of the AGM as a result of Blackstone's reduced shareholding in the Company.

The full details of the above mentioned appointments are included in the AGM convocation materials which will be available as of today at https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors .

For further information

Intertrust N.V. marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com
Marieke Palstra Tel: +31 20 577 1157
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

About Intertrust
Intertrust is a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. The Company has more than 2,500 employees across 41 offices and 29 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle-East. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key financial markets, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey and the Americas. Intertrust delivers high-quality, tailored corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services to its clients, with a view to building long-term relationships. The Company works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intertrust Group via Globenewswire
