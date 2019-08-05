Log in
Intertrust : promotes Dennis Stone to Director, Capital Markets

08/05/2019 | 03:15am EDT

Intertrust, a global leader in providing expert administrative services to clients operating and investing in the international business environment has promoted Dennis Stone to Director, Capital Markets.

Dennis, who joined Intertrust in January 2018 and is based in its London office, has played a critical role in growing the Capital Market's team over the last 18 months, with the business continuing to expand and evolve its services for clients including an innovative deal for custody of EU Carbon Allowances.

With over two decades of industry experience, Dennis joined Intertrust with a proven track record across multiple disciplines including banking, hedge funds and independent professional service providers. His considerable experience within sales and relationship management, product and project management, innovation and transformation have all contributed to the growth of the businesses' Capital Markets offering.

Cliff Pearce, Global Head of Capital Markets, said: 'I am delighted to be able to announce the promotion of Dennis to Director within our Capital Markets team. His business development experience has been instrumental to our rapidly growing business. He's well-respected by clients and colleagues alike and has proven to be an engaging leader within our company. I'm proud that we're able to promote an internal candidate, which is testament to his talents and the quality of employees we have at Intertrust.'

Dennis Stone added: 'I'm looking forward to building on the excellent foundations of the last 18 months, working with colleagues across the business to enhance our strong product offering and helping develop the future strategy.'

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 07:14:06 UTC
