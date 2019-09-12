Log in
Luxembourg Brexit Laws: Deadline for UK based managers to notify Luxembourg regulator, 15 September 2019

09/12/2019 | 06:52am EDT

Bill of law n°7401

The first bill, n°7401, sees a grandfathering period of 21 months, granted by the Luxembourg regulators, CSSF and CAA, for services provided to Luxembourg funds, including investment funds, AIFMS and management companies, with the aim of guaranteeing investor protection. Services will be limited to those currently in place or closely connected.

The law will be effective as from the date of withdrawal from the European Union if no deal is agreed.

Bill of law n°7426

In addition, the bill of law n°7426 addressing specific Brexit-related matters concerning Luxembourg-regulated collective investments, including specialised investment funds (SIFs), was adopted. This bill allows for a grace period of 12 months to mitigate breaches of investment restrictions caused by Brexit. Fund managers would benefit from this period to rearrange their portfolio and dispose their UK assets, as required. Contrary to bill of law n°7401, this bill applies for both a deal and a no deal Brexit.

Who is concerned?

The laws concern UK regulated fund managers authorised under Directive 2009/65/EC and/or Directive 2011/61/EU and other UK financial and investment institutions as well as UK UCITS marketed in Luxembourg under the UCITS Directive.

CSSF notification deadline

The CSSF may permit concerned managers and institutions to continue activities during the transitional period of 12 months.

The deadline to submit a CSSF notification to continue activities is fast approaching - 15 September 2019. The notification is to be submitted via the dedicated eDesk portal.

The CSSF will assess each application on a case-by-case basis.

How can we help?

If you need help determining if you need to complete these notifications or you need support in completing the submission, please contact us.

Find out more about our Brexit services here.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 10:51:04 UTC
