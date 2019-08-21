Log in
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES

(INTO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

0
08/21/2019 | 11:46am EDT

As at 20 August 2019 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 20 August 2019 from Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement (SFPI/FPIM) SA. From this appears that it holds via Belfius Group 9,90% of the voting rights in Intervest following (the acquisition or) the transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and that therefore the notification threshold of 10% crossed downwards.

Full press release:

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
