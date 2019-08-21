Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

As at 20 August 2019 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 20 August 2019 from Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement (SFPI/FPIM) SA. From this appears that it holds via Belfius Group 9,90% of the voting rights in Intervest following (the acquisition or) the transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and that therefore the notification threshold of 10% crossed downwards.



