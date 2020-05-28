Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Intervest Offices & Warehouses    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES

(INTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intervest Offices & Warehouses : again laureate Voka Sustainability Charter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:11am EDT

For the second year in a row, Intervest can call itself a laureate of the Voka Charter Sustainable Enterprise. Given the current situation, it is still a while before Voka Antwerp-Waasland actually presents the Charter, but in the meantime Intervest is proud to be awarded the title this year as well. The evaluation committee informed Intervest that it is clear that sustainability is intertwined in the organisation, which is very nice comment.

This is a recognition of the efforts that Intervest made in 2019 to contribute to the realisation of the 17 sustainability objectives of the United Nations. These same UN sustainability objectives also form the basis of Intervest's sustainability strategy, which was recently clarified in the first Sustainability Report.

In 2019, particular attention was paid to action points concerning rational energy consumption, sustainable energy production, good governance, communication, welfare, lifelong learning, a qualitative working environment with attention to a healthy work-life balance and gender equality.

In this context, Intervest has tested its policy against the 7 UN's Women Empowerment Principles and in 2020 ceo Gunther Gielen officially signed these principles in support of women's rights worldwide: 'Empowerment starts with respect, regardless of gender'.

Read more about Sustainability within Intervest.

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 15:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHO
11:11aINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : again laureate Voka Sustainability Charter
PU
05/26INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Result of the optional dividend in shares for f..
GL
05/18INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Report of the extraordinary general meeting of ..
GL
05/11Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquired a company with an office building in ..
GL
05/07INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/06INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Interim statement by the board of directors on ..
GL
05/06Intervest proposes an optional dividend to its shareholders and discloses the..
GL
05/06INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : 1st quarter results
CO
04/30INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Second convocation to the extraordinary general..
GL
04/29INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Report of the ordinary general meeting of 29 Ap..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 70,5 M
EBIT 2020 70,1 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,85%
P/E ratio 2020 9,91x
P/E ratio 2021 9,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,92x
Capi. / Sales2021 6,73x
Capitalization 558 M
Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES
Duration : Period :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,50 €
Last Close Price 21,90 €
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Blumberg Chairman
Inge Tas Chief Financial Officer
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Christian Jan Maria Peeters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES-14.45%593
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.73%59 795
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.16.35%37 381
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.27%19 112
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-24.77%19 022
SEGRO PLC-6.24%11 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group