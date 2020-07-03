Intervest Offices & Warehouses : welcomes VGD as a new tenant in the Intercity Business Park Mechelen

Since February, VGD, an expertise agency in accountancy & taxation, has been renting an office in the Intercity Business park in Mechelen. Enjoying their new workplace was unfortunately short-term, because a few weeks later homeworking became compulsory in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Since the instructions concerning homework have been relaxed, the VGD team can finally return to their new office. To welcome them, we surprised them with a refreshing gift. Totally summerproof!