Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Intervest Offices & Warehouses    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES

(INTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intervest Offices & Warehouses : welcomes VGD as a new tenant in the Intercity Business Park Mechelen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

Since February, VGD, an expertise agency in accountancy & taxation, has been renting an office in the Intercity Business park in Mechelen. Enjoying their new workplace was unfortunately short-term, because a few weeks later homeworking became compulsory in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Since the instructions concerning homework have been relaxed, the VGD team can finally return to their new office. To welcome them, we surprised them with a refreshing gift. Totally summerproof!

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHO
07:20aINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : welcomes VGD as a new tenant in the Intercity B..
PU
06/18Intervest Offices & Warehouses presents strategy #connect2022
GL
06/08Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquires Rietvelden, site in ‘s-Hertogen..
GL
05/28INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : again laureate Voka Sustainability Charter
PU
05/26INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Result of the optional dividend in shares for f..
GL
05/26INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Dividends
CO
05/26INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Dividends
CO
05/18INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Report of the extraordinary general meeting of ..
GL
05/11Intervest Offices & Warehouses acquired a company with an office building in ..
GL
05/07INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 70,5 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 6,48%
Capitalization 590 M 664 M 662 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES
Duration : Period :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,50 €
Last Close Price 23,15 €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Blumberg Chairman
Inge Tas Chief Financial Officer
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Christian Jan Maria Peeters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES-9.57%664
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)23.08%63 590
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.24.09%39 869
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.02%20 983
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.14%20 827
SEGRO PLC2.79%13 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group