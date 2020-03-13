InterXion N : SEC Filing (POSASR) - Post-Effective Amendment to Automatic Shelf Registration Statement

POSASR
Registration No. 333-232331
InterXion Holding N.V.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
RECENT EVENTS: DEREGISTRATION
This Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (this 'Post-Effective Amendment'), filed by InterXion Holding N.V., a Dutch public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap) organized under the Laws of the Netherlands (the 'Company'), relates to the Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration Number 333-232331) filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019 (the 'Registration Statement'), pursuant to which the Company registered an indeterminate number of ordinary shares of the Company, par value €0.10 per share.
Pursuant to a Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 29, 2019, as amended on January 23, 2020 (the 'Purchase Agreement'), by and among the Company, Digital Realty Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation ('DLR'), and Digital Intrepid Holding B.V. (formerly known as DN 39J 7A B.V.), a Dutch private limited liability company (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) organized under the Laws of the Netherlands and an indirect subsidiary of DLR ('Buyer'), (i) on March 12, 2020, Buyer completed an offer to exchange each outstanding Company ordinary share, par value €0.10 per share, validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the offer for 0.7067 shares of DLR common stock, par value $0.01 per share, and (ii) on March 12, 2020, the Company merged with and into InterXion II B.V. (formerly known as Intrepid II B.V.) ('InterXion II'), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Buyer, with InterXion II surviving the merger (collectively, the 'Transactions').
As a result of the completion of the Transactions and in connection with the other transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement, the Company is terminating all offerings of its securities pursuant to the Registration Statement. The Company, by filing this Post-Effective Amendment, hereby terminates the effectiveness of the Registration Statement and removes from registration any and all securities registered but unsold under the Registration Statement as of the date hereof. This filing is made in accordance with an undertaking in the Registration Statement to remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities that were registered but which remain unsold at the termination of the offering.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form F-3 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on March 13, 2020.
|
|
INTERXION II B.V.,
as successor by merger to InterXion Holding N.V.
|
|
By:
|
|
/s/ Andrew P. Power
|
|
Name: Andrew P. Power
|
|
Title: Managing Director
|
|
By:
|
|
/s/ Jeffrey Tapley
|
|
Name: Jeffrey Tapley
|
|
Title: Managing Director
No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment in reliance upon Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
