InterXion Holding N.V. : Announces Private Offering of 200,000,000 of Its 4¾% Senior Notes Due 2025

InterXion Holding N.V. (“InterXion”, “we, “us”, or the “Company”) (NYSE:
INXN) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and
other conditions, €200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4¾%
Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be guaranteed by
certain subsidiaries of the Company. The Notes are being issued under
the indenture dated June 18, 2018, pursuant to which the Company
previously issued €1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its
4¾% Senior Notes due 2025.
The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering (i) for
general corporate purposes, including certain expansion projects, and
(ii) to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering.
The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable
state securities laws. Accordingly, the Notes will be offered only to
qualified institutional buyers and to persons outside the United States
in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act,
respectively. Unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold
in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state
securities laws. Prospective purchasers that are qualified institutional
buyers are hereby notified that the seller of the Notes may be relying
on the exemption from the provisions of Section 5 of the Securities Act
provided by Rule 144A.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state.
Neither the content of InterXion’s website nor any website accessible by
hyperlinks on InterXion’s website is incorporated in, or forms part of,
this announcement. The distribution of this announcement into certain
jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession
this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any
such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may
constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from
expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that
might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the
difficulty of reducing operating expenses in the short term, inability
to utilise the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre
expansions, significant competition, the cost and supply of electrical
power, data centre industry over-capacity, performance under
service-level agreements, and other risks described from time to time in
InterXion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
InterXion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking
information contained in this press release.
Promotion of the Notes in the United Kingdom is restricted by the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the “FSMA”), and accordingly,
the Notes are not being promoted to the general public in the United
Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is for distribution
only to, and is only directed at, persons who (i) have professional
experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article
19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Financial Promotion Order”),
(ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth
companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Promotion
Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to
engage in investment activity within the meaning of section 21 of the
FSMA in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may
otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all
such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This
announcement is directed only at relevant persons in the United Kingdom
and must not be acted on or relied on in the United Kingdom by anyone
who is not a relevant person.
MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/No PRIIPs KID. Manufacturer target
market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and
professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key
information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail
in the European Economic Area.
