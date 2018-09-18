InterXion Holding N.V. : Announces Private Offering of 200,000,000 of Its 4¾% Senior Notes Due 2025

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

InterXion Holding N.V. (“InterXion”, “we, “us”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: INXN) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, €200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4¾% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Company. The Notes are being issued under the indenture dated June 18, 2018, pursuant to which the Company previously issued €1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 4¾% Senior Notes due 2025.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering (i) for general corporate purposes, including certain expansion projects, and (ii) to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the difficulty of reducing operating expenses in the short term, inability to utilise the capacity of newly planned data centres and data centre expansions, significant competition, the cost and supply of electrical power, data centre industry over-capacity, performance under service-level agreements, and other risks described from time to time in InterXion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. InterXion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

