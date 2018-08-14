Interxion : Announces Direct Connectivity to Google Cloud Platform across Its European Footprint

INTERXION
HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and
cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced
that dedicated access to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is now available
across its European footprint through Cloud
Connect, Interxion’s multi-cloud interconnection platform.
With Google Cloud deploying its Cloud
Interconnect points of presence (PoPs) in Interxion’s Paris,
Marseille, Frankfurt and Stockholm data centres, customers can now
directly connect to Google Cloud Platform from these locations.
Moreover, because Interxion is a partner of Google Cloud’s newly
launched Partner
Interconnect service, customers can also connect from any of
Interxion’s data centres across Europe via Cloud Connect. Customers
using this service benefit from fully redundant, instant access to GCP
from multiple metropolitan areas, ensuring a 99.99% availability SLA
without the complexity and costs of having to build a networking
solution themselves.
“We are seeing strong demand for private connectivity services to GCP as
customers look to reap the benefits of Google Cloud's full portfolio of
cloud services via a secure, performant and cost-efficient connection,”
said Vincent in’t Veld, vice president, platforms at Interxion. “By
colocating at Interxion, businesses can interconnect their private cloud
to Google Cloud, as well as to most other leading cloud platforms,
making it easy to build hybrid or multi-cloud architectures.”
"Dedicated Interconnect and Partner Interconnect gives Google Cloud
customers even more connectivity choices for hybrid environments,” said
John Veizades, product manager at Google Cloud. “Together with
Interxion, we are making it easier for customers to extend their
on-premises infrastructure to the Google Cloud Platform."
Google Cloud Platform is the latest hyperscale cloud platform available
through Interxion’s Cloud Connect, adding to the current availability of
Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle Cloud and IBM Cloud.
About Interxion
Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and
cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide
range of customers through 50 data centres in 11 European countries.
Interxion’s uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer
customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical
applications.
With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges,
and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint,
Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that
foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information,
please visit www.interxion.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005072/en/