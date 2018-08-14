Log in
INTERXION HOLDING NV
Interxion : Announces Direct Connectivity to Google Cloud Platform across Its European Footprint

08/14/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Interxion now supports Google Cloud Interconnect PoPs in Paris, Marseille, Frankfurt and Stockholm for interconnection opportunities

INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced that dedicated access to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is now available across its European footprint through Cloud Connect, Interxion’s multi-cloud interconnection platform.

With Google Cloud deploying its Cloud Interconnect points of presence (PoPs) in Interxion’s Paris, Marseille, Frankfurt and Stockholm data centres, customers can now directly connect to Google Cloud Platform from these locations. Moreover, because Interxion is a partner of Google Cloud’s newly launched Partner Interconnect service, customers can also connect from any of Interxion’s data centres across Europe via Cloud Connect. Customers using this service benefit from fully redundant, instant access to GCP from multiple metropolitan areas, ensuring a 99.99% availability SLA without the complexity and costs of having to build a networking solution themselves.

“We are seeing strong demand for private connectivity services to GCP as customers look to reap the benefits of Google Cloud's full portfolio of cloud services via a secure, performant and cost-efficient connection,” said Vincent in’t Veld, vice president, platforms at Interxion. “By colocating at Interxion, businesses can interconnect their private cloud to Google Cloud, as well as to most other leading cloud platforms, making it easy to build hybrid or multi-cloud architectures.”

"Dedicated Interconnect and Partner Interconnect gives Google Cloud customers even more connectivity choices for hybrid environments,” said John Veizades, product manager at Google Cloud. “Together with Interxion, we are making it easier for customers to extend their on-premises infrastructure to the Google Cloud Platform."

Google Cloud Platform is the latest hyperscale cloud platform available through Interxion’s Cloud Connect, adding to the current availability of Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle Cloud and IBM Cloud.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 50 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion’s uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 700 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.


© Business Wire 2018
