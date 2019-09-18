Interxion : Partners with Global Internet Exchange...

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - September 18, 2019 - INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced that it has partnered with the leading European Internet Exchange operators AMS-IX (Amsterdam), DE-CIX (Frankfurt) and LINX (London) to develop a common, standardised Application Programming Interface (API). Interxion are consuming this IX-API to deliver customers on-demand remote peering, providing access to peering services from all Interxion data centres across Europe.

With organisations today looking to deliver services across multiple geographic locations, they're doing so by leveraging numerous Internet Exchanges. But historically, there hasn't been a consistent way for organisations to provision services or any option to provision peering services on demand. Developing and leveraging an open and standard API allows Interxion customers to self-manage their peering services more effectively.

Interxion's collaboration with the Internet Exchanges automates peering by leveraging common standards and delivers frictionless on-demand remote peering services to the primary Internet Exchanges in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London from any Interxion data centre, alongside access to cloud services. By partnering on this effort, Interxion's data centres become a one-stop-shop for customers to access colocation, cloud and peering services. This ensures an exceptional user experience as it enables them to offer services in many cities efficiently.

Interxion will also be joining the exchanges at the European Peering Forum (EPF) on September 16th in Tallinn, Estonia to present and demonstrate the tool to the rest of the Internet and telecommunications industry.

Learn more about interconnecting with Internet Exchanges in Interxion's network-neutral data centres here.

Quotes

'By collaborating with these partners Interxion is providing on-demand access to the leading Internet Exchanges in Europe. This demonstrates the company's commitment to collaborate on best-in-class services that help our customers meet their business needs across Europe,' said Michael Rabinowitz, Director Marketing & Strategy, Connectivity for Interxion. 'The IX-API enables this service which will allow Interxion customers to leverage common infrastructure across multiple markets, enabling greater efficiency as they look to expand to other locations within the region.'

'At AMS-IX, we are very proud that the three largest exchanges join forces, collaborate and have reached consensus to deliver the common IX-API project,' said Henk Steenman, Chief Technology Officer for AMS-IX. 'In a very competitive market, we have found a common ambition and drive for the greater good of the internet.'

'DE-CIX ambition has always been to make customers life easier and connect them anywhere needed on the planet,' said Dr. Thomas King, Chief Technology Officer at DE-CIX. 'Therefore, we are pleased to have come together with our partners to create this IX-API from scratch. We are convinced that this new industry standard will be adopted by other Internet Exchanges and interconnection providers.'

'Our software and engineering teams have collaborated, working hard to create this modern RESTful API based on OpenAPI Specification v3 for managing IXPs customers and services,' said Richard Petrie, Chief Technology Officer for LINX.