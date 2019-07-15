Interxion : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings...

Amsterdam - 15th July 2019 - Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, will release its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, 7 August 2019, and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. CET) to discuss the results.

To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-866-966-1396; callers outside the U.S. may dial direct +44 (0) 2071 928 000. The conference ID for this call is INXN. This event also will be webcast live over the Internet in listen-only mode at investors.interxion.com.

A replay of this call will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available until 21 August 2019. To access the replay, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-866-331-1332; callers outside the U.S. may dial direct +44 (0) 3333 009 785. The replay access number is 3364477.