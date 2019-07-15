Log in
Interxion : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings...

07/15/2019 | 09:50am EDT

Amsterdam - 15th July 2019 - Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services, will release its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, 7 August 2019, and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. CET) to discuss the results.

To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-866-966-1396; callers outside the U.S. may dial direct +44 (0) 2071 928 000. The conference ID for this call is INXN. This event also will be webcast live over the Internet in listen-only mode at investors.interxion.com.

A replay of this call will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available until 21 August 2019. To access the replay, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-866-331-1332; callers outside the U.S. may dial direct +44 (0) 3333 009 785. The replay access number is 3364477.

Disclaimer

InterXion Holding NV published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 13:49:06 UTC
