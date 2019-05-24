INTESA SANPAOLO: BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Turin - Milan, 24 May 2019 - The Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo has verified that each board director appointed at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 30 April 2019 meets the regulatory requirements, as well as the provisions included in the Articles of Association.

Specifically, as regards the independence requirements, the board directors listed below meet the requirements pursuant to Article 148, third paragraph, of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 no 58 and Article 13.4.3 of the Articles of Association, also in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code of Listed Companies promoted by Borsa Italiana. This was based on the declarations made by the directors themselves, as well as information available with the Company.

Paolo Andrea Colombo

Giovanni Gorno Tempini

Rossella Locatelli

Livia Pomodoro

Maria Alessandra Stefanelli

Guglielmo Weber

Daniele Zamboni(1)

Maria Mazzarella(1)

Anna Gatti(1)

Fabrizio Mosca(2)

Milena Teresa Motta(2)

Maria Cristina Zoppo(2)

Alberto Maria Pisani(1) (2)

Corrado Gatti(1) (2).

The board directors appointed to the Management Control Committee meet the additional requirements set forth in the regulations and in the Articles of Association with respect to the composition of the control body.

(1) Representative of the Minority List

(2) Member of the Management Control Committe

