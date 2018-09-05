INTESA SANPAOLO: FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS AND REVISES OUTLOOK FROM STABLE TO NEGATIVE
FOLLOWING SIMILAR ACTION ON ITALY'S OUTLOOK
Turin - Milan, 5 September 2018 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that rating agency Fitch has affirmed the 'BBB' long-term rating, 'F2' short-term rating and 'bbb' Viability Rating of the Bank. The rating agency has revised the Bank's outlook from stable to negative.
The outlook revision follows the revision of Italy's outlook announced by Fitch on 31 August 2018.
