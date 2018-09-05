Log in
News Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo: Fitch affirms ratings and revises outlook from stable to negative following similar action on Italy's outlook

09/05/2018 | 06:52pm CEST

INTESA SANPAOLO: FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS AND REVISES OUTLOOK FROM STABLE TO NEGATIVE
FOLLOWING SIMILAR ACTION ON ITALY'S OUTLOOK

Turin - Milan, 5 September 2018 - Intesa Sanpaolo communicates that rating agency Fitch has affirmed the 'BBB' long-term rating, 'F2' short-term rating and 'bbb' Viability Rating of the Bank. The rating agency has revised the Bank's outlook from stable to negative.

The outlook revision follows the revision of Italy's outlook announced by Fitch on 31 August 2018.

Investor Relations
+39.02.87943180
investor.relations@intesasanpaolo.com

Media Relations
+39.02.87962326
stampa@intesasanpaolo.com

group.intesasanpaolo.com

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 16:51:02 UTC
